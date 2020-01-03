New “The World of Pixar” Merchandise Collection Debuts at Walt Disney World

Disney-Pixar has created some incredible movies and some unforgettable characters over the years. And now, the next time you visit Walt Disney World, you can commemorate your visit with a souvenir from the new “The World of Pixar” collection.

We came across this new collection at the Beverly Sunset Boutique in the Sunset Boulevard area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The collection includes apparel for both adults (like the t-shirt seen above) and children, as well as a new collectible pin.

The collection features some of your favorite characters like Lightning McQueen, Woody, Wall-E and many more.