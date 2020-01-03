New “The World of Pixar” Merchandise Collection Debuts at Walt Disney World

Disney-Pixar has created some incredible movies and some unforgettable characters over the years. And now, the next time you visit Walt Disney World, you can commemorate your visit with a souvenir from the new “The World of Pixar” collection.
- We came across this new collection at the Beverly Sunset Boutique in the Sunset Boulevard area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The collection includes apparel for both adults (like the t-shirt seen above) and children, as well as a new collectible pin.
- The collection features some of your favorite characters like Lightning McQueen, Woody, Wall-E and many more.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning