20th Century Fox Shares Official Trailer for “The New Mutants”

It’s happening, it’s finally happening! 20th Century Fox’s The New Mutants will make its way to theaters this spring. Just this morning, the studio released the official trailer along with new still images.
What’s happening:
- Fans waiting for a new look at the Fox film The New Mutants can rejoice, as the studio shared the official trailer this morning on YouTube.
- The original release date for the super hero horror film has been pushed back twice, and will finally make its theatrical debut on April 3, 2020.
- The movie tells of a group of teenage mutants who are being held for psychiatric monitoring in an isolated hospital with their only goal being to make it out alive.
- The New Mutants is a production of 20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment.
Synopsis:
- “An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”
The film stars:
- Maisie Williams
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Charlie Heaton
- Alice Braga
- Blu Hunt
- Henry Zaga
Creative team:
- Directed by:
- Josh Boone
- Screenplay by:
- Josh Boone
- Knate Lee
- Produced by:
- Simon Kinberg
- Karen Rosenfelt
- Lauren Shuler Donner