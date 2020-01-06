20th Century Fox Shares Official Trailer for “The New Mutants”

It’s happening, it’s finally happening! 20th Century Fox’s The New Mutants will make its way to theaters this spring. Just this morning, the studio released the official trailer along with new still images.

What’s happening:

Fans waiting for a new look at the Fox film The New Mutants YouTube

The original release date for the super hero horror film has been pushed back twice, and will finally make its theatrical debut on April 3, 2020.

The movie tells of a group of teenage mutants who are being held for psychiatric monitoring in an isolated hospital with their only goal being to make it out alive.

The New Mutants is a production of 20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment.

Synopsis:

“An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.”

The film stars:

Maisie Williams

Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlie Heaton

Alice Braga

Blu Hunt

Henry Zaga

Creative team: