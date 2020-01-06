Columbia Sportswear Teases Mickey Mouse Collection Debuting This Week

by | Jan 6, 2020 1:49 PM Pacific Time

This week, Columbia Sportswear is releasing a brand new outerwear collection inspired by Mickey Mouse that’s perfect for the spring and summer months. From colorful rainwear to sun-protective shirts and hoodies, it doesn’t matter what the forecast holds, fans of all ages can take Mickey Mouse with them on all their adventures!

What’s happening: 

  • Columbia Sportswear and Disney celebrate spring with a refreshing lineup of outdoor gear inspired by the true Disney original, Mickey Mouse.

  • The special-edition 18-piece collection adorned with original sketches of Mickey enjoying the outdoors spans adult and youth sizing and includes:
    • Rainwear
    • Sun-protective shirts and hoodies
    • Graphic tees
    • Shorts
    • Hats
  • Styles in the extensive collection feature never-before-seen character art and several playful references to Mickey.
  • With walking stick in hand, Mickey appears to “hike” along the seams of some pieces and several interior labels pay homage to his adventures outdoors.

  • Fans can take their favorite character on their next adventure in this light, packable line of technical Columbia apparel and accessories starting at 12:01 am EST on January 10 at Columbia.com/Disney and at select Columbia-branded retail locations in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan and Korea when doors open that day.

Select highlights of the collection include:

  • The Intertrainer Interchange jacket offers Columbia’s 3-in-1 system that connects a removable nylon lightweight outer shell to a soft fleece liner adorned with several sketches of Mickey. In a unique nod to Disney’s animation paper process, the outer shell is semi-transparent to reveal several drawings of Mickey on the fleece liner.
  • The Ibex Jacket is a rain-ready classic that features Mickey’s iconic ears on the storm hood, which can be tucked in or proudly displayed. The rain shell is waterproof and breathable, and features Mickey-shaped ventilation and one-of-a-kind character art on the inside lining.
  • The Sun Deflector Top was crafted with Columbia’s Omni-Shade Sun Deflector technology to help people stay cool and protected under the sun. This Disney version features thousands tiny Mickey Head silhouettes that deflect the sun’s rays and lend the shirt a reflective sheen. Breathable fabric wicks away moisture while blocking harmful rays with UPF 50, helping to prepare adults and kids as they draw up their sun-safe adventures.

Ibex Jacket

Intertainer Interchange Jacket

Intertainer Fleece

Santa Ana Anorak

Tech Trail Energy Popover

Sun Deflector Top

Zero Rules Graphic Tee

Disney Shredder Hat

What they’re saying:

  • Michael Richardson, VP of Brand Apparel Merchandising and Design at Columbia: “Mickey Mouse is a true icon and we are thrilled to work so closely with the creative team at Disney to develop our newest outdoor collection. For us, the magic really does begin outdoors, and we hope that these thoughtful pieces inspire fans to spend more time outside, drawing up outdoor adventures for themselves.”  
  • Jenifer Desofi, SVP of global product creation, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: "The inspiration for this Columbia collaboration began with an art style of Mickey Mouse that exemplified how he might embrace the outdoors. We love the idea of offering fans designs that evoke an adventurous essence and highlight the wonder of exploration in nature through the lens of Mickey.”

 

 
 
