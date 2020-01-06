Freeform Announces Valentine’s Day Premiere Date for Same-Sex RomCom “The Thing About Harry”

Freeform will debut a brand-new original movie themed to Valentine’s Day called The Thing About Harry, premiering February 15th, 2020. This is the network’s first same-sex romantic comedy.
What’s Happening:
- “The Thing About Harry tells the story of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry and out-and-proud Sam, who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend’s engagement party on Valentine’s Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship—with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing—leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives.”
- Directed by Peter Paige (Good Trouble, The Fosters).
- Produced by Peter Paige, Greg Gugliotta (Good Trouble, The Fosters) and F.J. Denny.
- Written by Josh Senter and Peter Paige.
Cast:
- Jake Borelli (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Niko Terho (Sweetbitter)
- Britt Baron (Glow)
- Peter Paige (Good Trouble)
- Karamo (Queer Eye)
