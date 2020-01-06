Freeform Announces Valentine’s Day Premiere Date for Same-Sex RomCom “The Thing About Harry”

Freeform will debut a brand-new original movie themed to Valentine’s Day called The Thing About Harry, premiering February 15th, 2020. This is the network’s first same-sex romantic comedy.

" The Thing About Harry tells the story of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry and out-and-proud Sam, who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement party on Valentine's Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship—with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing—leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives."

Directed by Peter Paige ( Good Trouble , The Fosters ).

, ). Produced by Peter Paige, Greg Gugliotta ( Good Trouble , The Fosters ) and F.J. Denny.

, ) and F.J. Denny. Written by Josh Senter and Peter Paige.

Cast:

Jake Borelli ( Grey’s Anatomy )

) Niko Terho ( Sweetbitter )

) Britt Baron ( Glow )

) Peter Paige ( Good Trouble )

) Karamo (Queer Eye)

