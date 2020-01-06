Hong Kong Disneyland Urged to Release Land Reserved for Future Expansion

Hong Kong’s housing minister has urged Hong Kong Disneyland to release a piece of land the park had reserved for a potential phase-two expansion in order to create space for transitional housing, according to the South China Morning Post.

This request is a complete change of direction from the government’s previous policy to not allow any residential use on this piece of land.

Housing secretary Frank Chan Fan called for Hong Kong Disneyland to release the land, saying he hopes it would “consider its social responsibility and allow an exemption, so that the site can be used for transitional housing, until it has some long-term uses.”

The 148-acre piece of land was reserved for Hong Kong Disneyland’s potential expansion as part of a deal that was made in 2000.

The Hong Kong government owns a 53% controlling stake in Hong Kong Disneyland, with the Walt Disney Company owning the remaining 47%.

What they’re saying: