New Bumper Magnets Found at Disneyland

Diseyland has released new Bumper Magnets themed to classic park attractions and Star Wars characters.
“My Other Ride Is” Series
Perfect for your rear bumper, this series of magnets allows you to share your Disney Parks fandom with other drivers. Each magnet retails for $14.99.
Attractions include:
- The Haunted Mansion – “My Other Ride is a Doom Buggy”
- Matterhorn – “My other Ride is a Bobsled”
- Monorail – “My Other Ride is a Monorail”
- Carousel – “My Other Ride is a Regal Steed”
- Pixar Pal-A-Round – “My Other Ride is a Fun Wheel”
- Mad Tea party – “My Other Ride is a Tea Cup”
The other design is themed to a film, Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, which says “My Other Ride is a Nautilus.” It’s worth mentioning that Disneyland previously had an exhibit showcasing props from the film and it inspired locations at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Star Wars Magnets
We also saw seven Star Wars magnets for the same price, $14.99. They’re not quite as bumper ready as the sold out Baby Yoda one that was released a few weeks back, but they’re still fun for Star Wars fans and can be placed on any magnetic surface.
Characters include:
- R2-D2
- BB-8
- Luke Skywalker
- Darth Vader
- Boba Fett
- Kylo Ren
- Darth Maul
Be on the lookout for these fun new items on your next trip to Disney Parks.