New Bumper Magnets Found at Disneyland

Diseyland has released new Bumper Magnets themed to classic park attractions and Star Wars characters.

“My Other Ride Is” Series

1 of 2

Perfect for your rear bumper, this series of magnets allows you to share your Disney Parks fandom with other drivers. Each magnet retails for $14.99.

Attractions include:

The Haunted Mansion – “My Other Ride is a Doom Buggy”

Matterhorn – “My other Ride is a Bobsled”

Monorail – “My Other Ride is a Monorail”

Carousel – “My Other Ride is a Regal Steed”

Pixar Pal-A-Round – “My Other Ride is a Fun Wheel”

Mad Tea party – “My Other Ride is a Tea Cup”

The other design is themed to a film, Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, which says “My Other Ride is a Nautilus.” It’s worth mentioning that Disneyland previously had an exhibit showcasing props from the film and it inspired locations at Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.

Star Wars Magnets

1 of 2

We also saw seven Star Wars magnets for the same price, $14.99. They’re not quite as bumper ready as the sold out Baby Yoda one that was released a few weeks back, but they’re still fun for Star Wars fans and can be placed on any magnetic surface.

Characters include:

R2-D2

BB-8

Luke Skywalker

Darth Vader

Boba Fett

Kylo Ren

Darth Maul

Be on the lookout for these fun new items on your next trip to Disney Parks.