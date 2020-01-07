Melissa McCarthy Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers”

The cast of Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers is coming together. Melissa McCarthy has joined Nicole Kidman in the coming series, according to Deadline.
- Not only will McCarthy star alongside Kidman, but she will also serve as executive producer.
- David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-showrunners and Samantha Strauss joins as a co-writer.
- Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress and producer Nicole Kidman and Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea will adapt the latest book by New York Times best-selling author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers.
- Nine Perfect Strangers was an instant hit that spent 13 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list.
- The series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.
- Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.
- However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.
- McCarthy is known for her Emmy-winning starring role in the CBS comedy Mike & Molly, as well as several roles in films including Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which earned her an Academy Award nomination.