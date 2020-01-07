Special Annual Passholder Offerings Revealed for Epcot International Festival of the Arts

by | Jan 7, 2020 11:48 AM Pacific Time

We are just over a week away from the start of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts and Disney has revealed some special offerings for Annual Passholders during the festival.

  • On their first visit to the festival, annual passholders can pick up a complimentary artful Mickey Mouse magnet at Mouse Gear.

A painting of Mickey Mouse’s face over the word Passholder

  • APs can also get a 20% discount on all special festival merchandise.
  • There will also be passholder exclusive merchandise featuring Figment and other fun momentos to add to your collection.

The back of a tie dye shirt that reads 'Epcot International Festival of the Arts 2019'

  • Passholders can also save 10% on Disney on Broadway Concert Series Dining Packages, allowing them to enjoy a fabulous breakfast, lunch or dinner before attending a showcase of iconic Disney on Broadway songs later that evening at America Gardens Theatre.

More on the Epcot International Festival of the Arts:

  • The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is an annual global celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts and will take place at the park from January 17 – February 24, 2020.
  • Debuting at this year’s festival, is The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, showcasing food creations that make you look twice and delight all your senses.
  • Guests can collect a stamp for each menu item they taste along the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, fill their Festival Passport “palette,” then collect a colorful culinary prize.
  • The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine will be part of the 12 Food Studios located throughout the park.
  • This popular Disney on Broadway concert series returns with more exciting live show and is a highlight of the Performing Arts part of the festival.
  • Lebendig (“Alive”) is a four-piece pop/rock group who will perform contemporary interpretation of the beloved German Schlager style, including covers and originals.
  • They will be performing  at the park January 17 – February 25.  
Send this to a friend