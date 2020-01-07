Special Annual Passholder Offerings Revealed for Epcot International Festival of the Arts

We are just over a week away from the start of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts and Disney has revealed some special offerings for Annual Passholders during the festival.

On their first visit to the festival, annual passholders can pick up a complimentary artful Mickey Mouse magnet at Mouse Gear.

APs can also get a 20% discount on all special festival merchandise.

There will also be passholder exclusive merchandise featuring Figment and other fun momentos to add to your collection.

Passholders can also save 10% on Disney on Broadway Concert Series Dining Packages, allowing them to enjoy a fabulous breakfast, lunch or dinner before attending a showcase of iconic Disney on Broadway songs later that evening at America Gardens Theatre.

More on the Epcot International Festival of the Arts:

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is an annual global celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts and will take place at the park from January 17 – February 24, 2020.

Debuting at this year’s festival, is The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, showcasing food creations that make you look twice and delight all your senses.

Guests can collect a stamp for each menu item they taste along the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, fill their Festival Passport “palette,” then collect a colorful culinary prize.

The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine will be part of the 12 Food Studios located throughout the park.

This popular Disney on Broadway concert series returns with more exciting live show and is a highlight of the Performing Arts part of the festival.

Lebendig (“Alive”) is a four-piece pop/rock group who will perform contemporary interpretation of the beloved German Schlager style, including covers and originals.

They will be performing at the park January 17 – February 25.