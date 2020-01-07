Special Annual Passholder Offerings Revealed for Epcot International Festival of the Arts

We are just over a week away from the start of the Epcot International Festival of the Arts and Disney has revealed some special offerings for Annual Passholders during the festival.
- On their first visit to the festival, annual passholders can pick up a complimentary artful Mickey Mouse magnet at Mouse Gear.
- APs can also get a 20% discount on all special festival merchandise.
- There will also be passholder exclusive merchandise featuring Figment and other fun momentos to add to your collection.
- Passholders can also save 10% on Disney on Broadway Concert Series Dining Packages, allowing them to enjoy a fabulous breakfast, lunch or dinner before attending a showcase of iconic Disney on Broadway songs later that evening at America Gardens Theatre.
More on the Epcot International Festival of the Arts:
- The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is an annual global celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts and will take place at the park from January 17 – February 24, 2020.
- Debuting at this year’s festival, is The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, showcasing food creations that make you look twice and delight all your senses.
- Guests can collect a stamp for each menu item they taste along the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine, fill their Festival Passport “palette,” then collect a colorful culinary prize.
- The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine will be part of the 12 Food Studios located throughout the park.
- This popular Disney on Broadway concert series returns with more exciting live show and is a highlight of the Performing Arts part of the festival.
- Lebendig (“Alive”) is a four-piece pop/rock group who will perform contemporary interpretation of the beloved German Schlager style, including covers and originals.
- They will be performing at the park January 17 – February 25.
