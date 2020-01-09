FX Shares First Trailer for New Parenting Comedy “Breeders”

Today, FX’s announced their new comedy series about parenting, Breeders will premiere on March 2. Along with the announcement, the network debuted the first trailer for the show. Fans can catch the series on FX and FX on Hulu.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

“Parenting is a blessing and a curse” and FX’s comedy Breeders explores both sides of that statement. Earlier today, the network shared the official trailer on their YouTube channel.

*Editor’s note: the trailer contains a few instances of brief strong language that may be unsuitable for children*

Breeders is being produced by FX Productions, Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions and stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard.

is being produced by FX Productions, Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions and stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. The first of 10 episodes will debut on FX and FX on Hulu on March 2nd.

Synopsis:

“FX’s Breeders is an uncompromising comedy that explores the lives of Paul and Ally as they juggle full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children. When Ally’s estranged father appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child – but this one comes with baggage and opinions.”

Creative team:

Breeders is created by: Simon Blackwell (also serves as showrunner) Chris Addison Martin Freeman

is created by: Executive produced by: Blackwell Addison Freeman Richard Allen-Turner Rob Aslett David Martin Jon Thoday Michael Wiggs



What they’re saying:

Nick Grad President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions: "Martin Freeman is an incredibly versatile artist who is perfectly paired with the wonderfully talented Daisy Haggard in Breeders . We enjoyed working with Martin on the first installment of Fargo and are delighted that he is executive producing along with Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison. We also appreciate the chance to partner with Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions to bring this new comedy series to audiences worldwide."

"Martin Freeman is an incredibly versatile artist who is perfectly paired with the wonderfully talented Daisy Haggard in . We enjoyed working with Martin on the first installment of and are delighted that he is executive producing along with Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison. We also appreciate the chance to partner with Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions to bring this new comedy series to audiences worldwide." Martin Freeman: "I’m delighted to be making Breeders with a team that can make me laugh whilst we look at some of the less-discussed truths and challenges of being a parent. I really love this project and am delighted to be working with FX and Sky."

"I’m delighted to be making with a team that can make me laugh whilst we look at some of the less-discussed truths and challenges of being a parent. I really love this project and am delighted to be working with FX and Sky." Simon Blackwell: "I am very excited about making Breeders , to the point of being told to go to bed and stop showing off.”

"I am very excited about making , to the point of being told to go to bed and stop showing off.” Chris Addison: "It’s a treat to be cooking up stuff with my old comrade Simon Blackwell and the peerless Martin Freeman. We’re very excited that FX and Sky have agreed to finance what is effectively us working through some of our own issues in the form of ten half-hour sitcom episodes. Usually you have to pay for your own therapy."