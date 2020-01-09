Hulu’s Original Sci-Fi Teen Drama “Utopia Falls” Set to Debut February 14

Hulu has announced their new original series Utopia Falls will premiere on the streaming service on February 14. The sci-fi drama series blends a variety of musical genres and dance style into exciting performances with a thrilling story designed for youth audiences.
What’s happening:
- Imagine a world with no past – only a future. Without a history, we are all equal… or are we?
- Hulu, in partnership with Sonar Entertainment, announced today the premiere of original teen sci-fi drama Utopia Falls.
- Infused with music and dance, all 10 one-hour episodes of the Hulu Original series hit the streaming service on February 14.
- Additionally, all episodes will also be available to stream on the CBC Gem streaming service in Canada beginning February 14.
About Utopia Falls:
- Set in the not-too-distant future, amidst the charred ruins of Earth, Utopia Falls follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of cultural relics, they are forced to question everything they have been taught, ultimately using the power of music to ignite change and expose the truth.
- Showcasing a variety of musical genres and dance styles (Hip Hop, Pop, Latin, House, Classical, Indigenous, among others), and featuring themes of afrofuturism, youth activism, and eco-awareness, Utopia Falls is the first ever performance based sci-fi series for culturally diverse and socially and politically minded young audiences.
The series stars:
- Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls)
- Akiel Julien (American Gods)
- Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out)
- Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural)
- Humberly Gonzalez (Orphan Black)
- Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation)
- Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop)
- Kate Drummond (Wynonna Earp)
- Jeff Teravainen (Dark Matter)
- Huse Madhavji (Saving Hope)
- Dwain Murphy (The Strain)
- Snoop Dogg as the voice of the Archive
Creative team:
- Joseph Mallozzi (Syfy’s Dark Matter, Stargate franchise) serves as Showrunner and Executive producer
- R.T. Thorne (NBC’s Blindspot, Hulu’s Find Me in Paris) is the series’ Creator/Director and also serves as Executive producer
- Boi-1da, renowned music producer (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar), has been tapped as the show’s Executive Music Producer
- Tanisha Scott, three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer (Cardi B, Rihanna, Sean Paul), rounds out the team as Choreographer.
- Andrea Gorfolova and Ashley Rite of Sonar Entertainment also serve as Executive Producers.