Hulu’s Original Sci-Fi Teen Drama “Utopia Falls” Set to Debut February 14

Hulu has announced their new original series Utopia Falls will premiere on the streaming service on February 14. The sci-fi drama series blends a variety of musical genres and dance style into exciting performances with a thrilling story designed for youth audiences.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

Imagine a world with no past – only a future. Without a history, we are all equal… or are we?

Hulu, in partnership with Sonar Entertainment, announced today the premiere of original teen sci-fi drama Utopia Falls .

. Infused with music and dance, all 10 one-hour episodes of the Hulu Original series hit the streaming service on February 14.

Additionally, all episodes will also be available to stream on the CBC Gem streaming service in Canada beginning February 14.

About Utopia Falls:

Set in the not-too-distant future, amidst the charred ruins of Earth, Utopia Falls follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of cultural relics, they are forced to question everything they have been taught, ultimately using the power of music to ignite change and expose the truth.

Showcasing a variety of musical genres and dance styles (Hip Hop, Pop, Latin, House, Classical, Indigenous, among others), and featuring themes of afrofuturism, youth activism, and eco-awareness, Utopia Falls is the first ever performance based sci-fi series for culturally diverse and socially and politically minded young audiences.

The series stars:

Robyn Alomar ( Riot Girls )

) Akiel Julien ( American Gods )

) Robbie Graham-Kuntz ( Full Out )

) Phillip Lewitski ( Supernatural )

) Humberly Gonzalez ( Orphan Black )

) Devyn Nekoda ( Degrassi: The Next Generation )

) Mickeey Nguyen ( Make It Pop )

) Kate Drummond ( Wynonna Earp )

) Jeff Teravainen ( Dark Matter )

) Huse Madhavji ( Saving Hope )

) Dwain Murphy ( The Strain )

) Snoop Dogg as the voice of the Archive

Creative team:

Joseph Mallozzi (Syfy’s Dark Matter, Stargate franchise) serves as Showrunner and Executive producer

franchise) serves as Showrunner and Executive producer R.T. Thorne (NBC’s Blindspot, Hulu’s Find Me in Paris ) is the series’ Creator/Director and also serves as Executive producer

Hulu’s ) is the series’ Creator/Director and also serves as Executive producer Boi-1da, renowned music producer (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar), has been tapped as the show’s Executive Music Producer

Tanisha Scott, three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer (Cardi B, Rihanna, Sean Paul), rounds out the team as Choreographer.

Andrea Gorfolova and Ashley Rite of Sonar Entertainment also serve as Executive Producers.