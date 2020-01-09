Hulu’s Original Sci-Fi Teen Drama “Utopia Falls” Set to Debut February 14

by | Jan 9, 2020 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Hulu has announced their new original series Utopia Falls will premiere on the streaming service on February 14. The sci-fi drama series blends a variety of musical genres and dance style into exciting performances with a thrilling story designed for youth audiences.

(L to R: Mickeey Nguyen (Mags), Devyn Nekoda (Sage), Robyn Alomar (Aliyah), Akiel Julien (Bohdi), Humberly González (Brooklyn), and Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Tempo) rehearse their routine for the group Exemplar performance. Photo Courtesy: Sonar Entertainment/Hulu) 

What’s happening:

  • Imagine a world with no past – only a future. Without a history, we are all equal… or are we?
  • Hulu, in partnership with Sonar Entertainment, announced today the premiere of original teen sci-fi drama Utopia Falls.
  • Infused with music and dance, all 10 one-hour episodes of the Hulu Original series hit the streaming service on February 14.
  • Additionally, all episodes will also be available to stream on the CBC Gem streaming service in Canada beginning February 14.

(L to R: Robyn Alomar (Aliyah), Humberly González (Brooklyn), Akiel Julien (Bohdi), and Phillip Lewitski (Apollo) stand in front of The Shield surrounding New Babyl. Photo Courtesy: Sonar Entertainment/Hulu)

About Utopia Falls:

  • Set in the not-too-distant future, amidst the charred ruins of Earth, Utopia Falls follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl. When they stumble upon a hidden archive of cultural relics, they are forced to question everything they have been taught, ultimately using the power of music to ignite change and expose the truth.
  • Showcasing a variety of musical genres and dance styles (Hip Hop, Pop, Latin, House, Classical, Indigenous, among others), and featuring themes of afrofuturism, youth activism, and eco-awareness, Utopia Falls is the first ever performance based sci-fi series for culturally diverse and socially and politically minded young audiences.

 

(L to R: Robyn Alomar (Aliyah) and Akiel Julien (Bohdi) perform “My Kin” (Boi-1da Ft. Nikhil Seetharam & The New Babyl Orchestra) for the citizens of New Babyl. Photo Credit: Russ Martin)

The series stars:

  • Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls)
  • Akiel Julien (American Gods)
  • Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out)
  • Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural)
  • Humberly Gonzalez (Orphan Black)
  • Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation)
  • Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop)
  • Kate Drummond (Wynonna Earp)
  • Jeff Teravainen (Dark Matter)
  • Huse Madhavji (Saving Hope)
  • Dwain Murphy (The Strain)
  • Snoop Dogg as the voice of the Archive

(One of the four Sectors in New Babyl - Reform Sector. Photo Courtesy: Sonar Entertainment/Hulu)

Creative team:

  • Joseph Mallozzi (Syfy’s Dark Matter, Stargate franchise) serves as Showrunner and Executive producer
  • R.T. Thorne (NBC’s Blindspot, Hulu’s Find Me in Paris) is the series’ Creator/Director and also serves as Executive producer
  • Boi-1da, renowned music producer (Drake, Rihanna, Eminem, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar), has been tapped as the show’s Executive Music Producer
  • Tanisha Scott, three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer (Cardi B, Rihanna, Sean Paul), rounds out the team as Choreographer.
  • Andrea Gorfolova and Ashley Rite of Sonar Entertainment also serve as Executive Producers.
Send this to a friend