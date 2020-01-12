Universal Orlando Announces Full Line Up for Christian Music Festival Rock the Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the full lineup for their Rock the Universe event January 24-25, 2020 at Universal Studios Florida. What’s happening: Florida’s biggest Christian Music festival — Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe

An event ticket provides access to some of Universal Studios Florida’s most entertaining theme park attractions like: Transformers: The Ride-3D Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem

Rock the Universe fans will also enjoy autograph sessions with the genre’s top artists and access to the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, which features more live performances by up-and-coming acts.

On Sunday morning, guests can wrap up the weekend with a powerful worship service.

Tickets to Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival are all on sale now. Tickets 2-Night Rock the Universe Event Ticket January 24 and 25, 2020

$111.99 plus tax

Enjoy the full lineup of Christian artists in Universal Studios Florida beginning at 4pm.

Includes Sunday Service on January 26 at The Blue Man Group Theater. Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Tickets January 24 – 26, 2020

From $127.99 plus tax

Explore one of Universal’s three theme parks during the day and experience the powerful musical event at night, with one ticket.

Includes Sunday Service on January 26 at The Blue Man Group Theater. Event Lineup Friday, January 24: 1 of 6 Switchfoot

Newsboys United

Tenth Avenue North

Tauren Wells

Tedashii

The Afters Saturday, January 25: 1 of 6 Chris Tomlin

TobyMac

Bethel Music

We Are Messengers

Unspoken

I Am They About Rock the Universe: At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities to groups.

For more details on Rock the Universe 2020 and to purchase tickets, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com

