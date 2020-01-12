Universal Orlando Announces Full Line Up for Christian Music Festival Rock the Universe

by | Jan 12, 2020 6:06 PM Pacific Time

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the full lineup for their Rock the Universe event January 24-25, 2020 at Universal Studios Florida.

What’s happening:

  • Florida’s biggest Christian Music festival — Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe — returns on January 24 and 25 for a faith and fun-filled weekend with live music by some of Christian music’s top artists, plus thrilling theme park attractions and entertainment.
  • An event ticket provides access to some of Universal Studios Florida’s most entertaining theme park attractions like:
    • Transformers: The Ride-3D
    • Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts
    • Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
    • Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem
  • Rock the Universe fans will also enjoy autograph sessions with the genre’s top artists and access to the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, which features more live performances by up-and-coming acts.
  • On Sunday morning, guests can wrap up the weekend with a powerful worship service.
  • Tickets to Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival are all on sale now.

Tickets

2-Night Rock the Universe Event Ticket

  • January 24 and 25, 2020
  • $111.99 plus tax
  • Enjoy the full lineup of Christian artists in Universal Studios Florida beginning at 4pm.
  • Includes Sunday Service on January 26 at The Blue Man Group Theater.

Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Tickets

  • January 24 – 26, 2020
  • From $127.99 plus tax
  • Explore one of Universal’s three theme parks during the day and experience the powerful musical event at night, with one ticket.
  • Includes Sunday Service on January 26 at The Blue Man Group Theater.

Event Lineup

Friday, January 24:

  • Switchfoot
  • Newsboys United
  • Tenth Avenue North
  • Tauren Wells
  • Tedashii
  • The Afters

Saturday, January 25:

  • Chris Tomlin
  • TobyMac
  • Bethel Music
  • We Are Messengers
  • Unspoken
  • I Am They

About Rock the Universe:

  • At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities to groups.
  • For more details on Rock the Universe 2020 and to purchase tickets, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.
