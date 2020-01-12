Universal Orlando Announces Full Line Up for Christian Music Festival Rock the Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the full lineup for their Rock the Universe event January 24-25, 2020 at Universal Studios Florida.
What’s happening:
- Florida’s biggest Christian Music festival — Universal Orlando’s Rock the Universe — returns on January 24 and 25 for a faith and fun-filled weekend with live music by some of Christian music’s top artists, plus thrilling theme park attractions and entertainment.
- An event ticket provides access to some of Universal Studios Florida’s most entertaining theme park attractions like:
- Transformers: The Ride-3D
- Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts
- Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit
- Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem
- Rock the Universe fans will also enjoy autograph sessions with the genre’s top artists and access to the FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, which features more live performances by up-and-coming acts.
- On Sunday morning, guests can wrap up the weekend with a powerful worship service.
- Tickets to Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival are all on sale now.
Tickets
2-Night Rock the Universe Event Ticket
- January 24 and 25, 2020
- $111.99 plus tax
- Enjoy the full lineup of Christian artists in Universal Studios Florida beginning at 4pm.
- Includes Sunday Service on January 26 at The Blue Man Group Theater.
Rock the Universe 3-Park Rock Your Weekend Tickets
- January 24 – 26, 2020
- From $127.99 plus tax
- Explore one of Universal’s three theme parks during the day and experience the powerful musical event at night, with one ticket.
- Includes Sunday Service on January 26 at The Blue Man Group Theater.
Event Lineup
Friday, January 24:
- Switchfoot
- Newsboys United
- Tenth Avenue North
- Tauren Wells
- Tedashii
- The Afters
Saturday, January 25:
- Chris Tomlin
- TobyMac
- Bethel Music
- We Are Messengers
- Unspoken
- I Am They
About Rock the Universe:
- At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities to groups.
- For more details on Rock the Universe 2020 and to purchase tickets, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com.