Hulu Orders Script for Adaptation of Award-Winning Novella “Binti”

Binti, recipient of Hugo and Nebula awards for best novella, has been given a script order for an adaptation of the three-part story for Hulu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Binti is set in a technologically and socially advanced future. It tells the story of a brilliant and rebellious young woman who is destined to lead her community in Africa. But when she’s admitted to the most prestigious academy in the galaxy, she chooses a different path and, rejecting her family’s wishes, leaves her community behind in favor of the starry skies.
- The novella has two sequels. The first, Binti: Home, was released on January 31, 2017. The third and final installment, Binti: The Night Masquerade, was released in January 2018, and was nominated for the 2019 Hugo Award for Best Novella.
- Hulu has ordered a script for an adaptation of the three-part futuristic novella series, penned by the original author, Nnedi Okorafor, who will work alongside Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the studio, Media Res.
- Osei-Kuffour has previously worked on HBO's Watchmen, Hulu's PEN15, and Apple's The Morning Show.
- The author, Nnedi Okorafor, was ecstatic and took to social media, tweeting, “Finally! I can be public about it!”
- Okorafor, the U.S.-born daughter of two Nigerian immigrants, is best known for stories weaving African culture into evocative settings.
- For those excited about this adaptation, unfortunately there is no release date at this time.