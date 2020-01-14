Mary Poppins LEGO IDEAS Set Reaches Milestone 10,000 Supporters

by | Jan 14, 2020 12:52 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Mary Poppins fans and LEGO collectors should be excited about this one. A LEGO IDEA for a Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane LEGO set has reached the necessary milestone of 10,000 supporters to be considered for production.

  • The LEGO Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane concept comes from LEGO IDEAS user Disneybrick 55.
  • The concept reached 100 supporters in early October and took just three months to jump to 10,000.
  • As a result, the project moves from the Idea stage to the Review stage, during which a "LEGO Review Board" composed of designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the idea.
  • The board will build concept models and determine if the concept meets their high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product.
  • This will include factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand.
  • When the process is finished, the board will make a “go” or “no go” decision on whether or not to develop a Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane product.
  • The review will begin in May and could take several months.
  • If the project receives the “go” from the review board, the development phase will take another several months before this set becomes available to the public.

About the set:

  • The Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane set is based on the original 1964 movie.
  • The set features the Banks’ home and includes details like the bedroom of the children, the living room and stairs.
  • The two buildings flanking the Banks’ home are simply facades, as though it is a movie set.

  • The set also features eight minifigures, including:
    • Mary Poppins
    • Bert
    • George Banks
    • Winifred Banks
    • Jane Banks
    • Michael Banks
    • Admiral Boom
    • Mr Dawes Jr.

  • For more information on the prospective set, you can check out the project’s LEGO IDEAS page.
 
 
