Mary Poppins LEGO IDEAS Set Reaches Milestone 10,000 Supporters

Mary Poppins fans and LEGO collectors should be excited about this one. A LEGO IDEA for a Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane LEGO set has reached the necessary milestone of 10,000 supporters to be considered for production.

The LEGO Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane concept comes from LEGO IDEAS user Disneybrick 55.

The concept reached 100 supporters in early October and took just three months to jump to 10,000.

As a result, the project moves from the Idea stage to the Review stage, during which a "LEGO Review Board" composed of designers, product managers, and other key team members will examine the idea.

The board will build concept models and determine if the concept meets their high standards for what it takes to be a LEGO product.

This will include factors such as playability, safety, and fit with the LEGO brand.

When the process is finished, the board will make a “go” or “no go” decision on whether or not to develop a Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane product.

The review will begin in May and could take several months.

If the project receives the “go” from the review board, the development phase will take another several months before this set becomes available to the public.

About the set:

The Mary Poppins Cherry Tree Lane set is based on the original 1964 movie.

The set features the Banks’ home and includes details like the bedroom of the children, the living room and stairs.

The two buildings flanking the Banks’ home are simply facades, as though it is a movie set.

The set also features eight minifigures, including: Mary Poppins Bert George Banks Winifred Banks Jane Banks Michael Banks Admiral Boom Mr Dawes Jr.

