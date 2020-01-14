Scoop up Some Fun with shopDisney’s Disney Eats Collection

A new wave of Disney Eats merchandise has arrived on shopDisney and this time it’s all about the sweets. Whether you’re a budding baker or host all the ice cream socials, this latest collection will bring a pop of color to your kitchen and dozens of smiles to your face.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Prep for Success

Whether you’re baking for a mob or just your family, prepare for your culinary adventure with these Disney Eats items. Be sure to let the cookies cool before you stack them in the cookie jar!

Scoop up Some Fun

Ice cream anyone? Gather the gang for sweet frozen treats at your place where you’ll dish up tons of fun. These delightful dessert essentials are perfect for a night of games and treats coupled with some Disney movies.

Pack and Go

Share the Disney magic at the next bake sale, potluck or birthday party with these Mickey Mouse baking tools and accessories. And while you’re at it, take a little time to treat yourself to your favorite drink with the handy, travel-friendly tumbler.

Write Your Own Recipe

Jot down your ideas, recipes, dreams, shopping lists and more with these super cute Disney Eats stationery or pen sets.

On the Road

Mickey and Minnie make great travel companions and will keep a watchful eye on your keys with these keychains. As for the pins, they look great on lapels, jacket collars, tote bags and Disney Flair bags!

Sweet Dreams

Relax, unwind, and turn out the lights. A busy and successful day deserves a restful night, and this cute ice cream pajama set sure looks dreamy.