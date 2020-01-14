Shanghai Disney Resort Opens Disney Fun House at Anhui Fuyang Women and Children’s Hospital

Shanghai Disney Resort has opened a new Disney Fun House at the Anhui Fuyang Women and Children’s Hospital. The Disney Fun House marks the opening of the first Disney-themed playroom in Anhui province and the 24th overall in the Disney’s Fun House program.

What’s happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort has opened its newest Disney Fun House, and the first in Anhui, extending Disney happiness to another province in China.

As the first Disney-themed playroom in Anhui and the 24th overall in China, the new Disney Fun House will provide child patients at the Anhui Fuyang Women and Children’s Hospital and their families the opportunity to enjoy Disney magic and happiness during treatment.

The Disney Fun House program is an important part of the resort’s commitment to caring for those in need and bringing impactful change to local communities.

A special opening celebration ceremony to commemorate the occasion was held at the new Disney Fun House, attended by representatives from both Anhui Fuyang Women and Children’s Hospital and Shanghai Disney Resort.

Mickey Mouse also made a special appearance at the ceremony followed by surprise visits to patients throughout the hospital.

Mickey gave his best New Year’s wishes to children undergoing treatment, creating cherished Disney memories for them and their families.

Disney VoulntEARS:

Shanghai Disney Resort Cast Members, including those whose hometowns are in Anhui also paid the children at the hospital a special visit as Disney VoluntEARS.

Together they enjoyed activities and games in the newly opened Disney Fun House.

Disney VoluntEARS will pay regular visits to the hospital to spend time with children facing illness and to bring them courage and happiness.

Did you know?:

The opening of the Anhui Fuyang Women and Children’s Hospital Disney Fun House continues Disney’s pledge of opening 50 Disney Fun Houses in total in China over the course of five years.

The Disney Fun House program in China originated in 2016 when The Walt Disney Company made a $3.1 million USD (RMB 20 million) donation to commemorate the Grand Opening of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Since then, Disney-themed playrooms have opened in children’s hospitals in 24 Chinese cities, including: Shanghai Beijing Guangzhou Chengdu Nanjing Changsha Kunming And others

