Disney X ALDO Collaborate to Debut 2020 Lunar New Year Collection

The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Lunar New Year Collection is a twist on ALDO’s timeless silhouettes to help celebrate Lunar New Year in style.

What’s Happening:

Good Fortune and Good Fun while ringing in the Lunar New Year with their second Disney Collaboration.

Start the year off right in these lucky shades of red and gold, with a dose of fun from Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Disney x ALDO

Red and gold are the traditional Lunar New Year colors that symbolize good luck and prosperity for whoever wears them.

ALDO’s collection combines gold accents, embossed leathers and a lucky wink from Mickey Mouse to honor the new year, while studded details, rich textures and black and white accents make a bold statement.

Florals take on strong symbolic meaning during Lunar New Year, namely around prosperity and growth, with each South East Asian country adopting its own flowers and symbolism to mark the occasion. For this year’s zodiac, we combined a unique and beautiful floral pattern with our favorite mouse to tie the entire Disney x ALDO collection together.

In the spirit of a new year, it’s out with the old and in with the new! Replenish your wardrobe with one-of-a-kind items that will quickly become your lucky charms.

With a covetable line-up of Mickey Mouse-inspired sneakers, bags and accessories to choose from, ALDO has created a limited range of accent pieces that you’ll want to wear all year long.

The complete Disney inspired collection is available in-store only at select locations.

Disney x ALDO