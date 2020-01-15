GMA Anchor Robin Roberts Celebrates 30 Years With the Walt Disney Company

Thirty years ago today was Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts' first day at the Walt Disney Company and the start of her incredible career.

What’s Happening:

Roberts’ journey at Disney began as a sports reporter at ESPN. There, she worked alongside Bob Ley and Charley Steiner on SportsCenter and became the first woman to co-host NFL Primetime.

During her 15 year career at ESPN, Robin championed women’s basketball at both the collegiate and professional level.

In 2005, Roberts officially moved to Good Morning America on ABC

on Since then, stories have taken Roberts to countless new heights from the Great Wall of China in 2016 to game reserves in South Africa and the Mayan pyramids in Mexico to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean while aboard the USS Scranton.

In 2007, Roberts announced on air that she was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. She first revealed the news alongside Sawyer on “GMA” in the hope of helping others going through the same thing.

Roberts beat breast cancer but several years later was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder called myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS.

Roberts underwent a bone marrow transplant in September 2012 to treat MDS, receiving donor cells from her sister, Sally Ann. She candidly documented her journey and now each year celebrates her "birthday" on Sept. 20, the day she underwent the bone marrow transplant.

Whether Roberts is doing a live shot from Austria for the Special Olympics World Games or interviewing victims of a hurricane or natural disaster, Roberts' mission has always been to inform others – proving she’s not only a Disney legend

