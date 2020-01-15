Universal Studios Japan Reveals Details for Super Nintendo World

Let’s go! Universal Studios Japan recently shared some details on the highly anticipated new Super Nintendo World expansion to their park, which is planned to open this summer.
- As seen in the video above, Thierry Coup, Chief Creative Officer of Universal Creative, called Super Nintendo World a “life-sized, living video game.”
- He went on to explain that guests would be able to live out adventures in settings they’ve been seeing in video games for years, including Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s castle and Bowser’s fortress.
- He also mentioned Mario Kart, which has long been expected to play a major role in this new land.
- Guests will also be able to wear a custom wristband called a “Power Up Band,” which will link to an app and allow guests to interact with certain elements throughout the land, like the iconic coin block.
- While wearing these new “Power Up Bands,” guests will be able to obtain coins and other collectible items and compete with one another when visiting the land.
- “It’s truly one of the most innovative experiences we have ever created at Universal and I can’t wait for all of you to come and experience it for yourself,” Coup said.
- The presentation concluded with the release of a new music video celebrating the new land, featuring the song “We Are Born to Play” by Galantis ft. Charli XCX
- Universal will also be holding an event in New York City in February to promote Super Nintendo World and while no details were shared on this event, it seems likely we will learn even more about the land at that time.
- Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Japan this summer and will eventually make its way to Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Singapore.