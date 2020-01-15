Walt Disney World President Shares Quick Glimpse of Progress on Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Earlier today, Walt Disney World president Josh D’Amaro shared on his Instagram a small little peek (thinly veiled by his own excitement) of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, opening soon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Earlier Today, Walt Disney World President Josh D ’Amaro shared several images on his Instagram page, sharing his enthusiasm for the opening of the new attraction, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway

D’Amaro captioned the images: “I thought I had a shot at “Employee of the Month” here at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway but looks like Goofy has this locked up! Great day with DHS Cast & Imagineers as training and testing are well underway. Can’t wait for it to open March 4!”

Many fans have been waiting for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway to open with increasing anticipation since the attraction was delayed Disneyland Park own version of the attraction Disneyland Resort

At Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the park’s Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal through which you can actually step into a colorful cartoon world where anything can happen. On this zany, one-of-kind adventure, guests can expect the unexpected as they ride through the NEW Mickey Mouse cartoon “Perfect Picnic.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on March 4th at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

