Academy Award-Nominated Film “The Cave” to Premiere Commercial Free on National Geographic Saturday, Jan. 25, at 9/8c

Named one of the best movies of the year by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NPR and The Washington Post, The Cave will be premiering commercial-free on National Geographic Saturday, Jan. 25.

shows us the work of a “Syrian angel” and is available now on the Apple TV app, iTunes and other digital platforms. From two-time Oscar-nominated director Feras Fayyad ( Last Men in Aleppo ), The Cave , is a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity. For besieged civilians in war-torn Syria, hope and safety lie underground inside the subterranean hospital known as the Cave, where pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts, doing their jobs in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressively patriarchal culture that exists above. Following the team as they contend with daily bombardments, chronic supply shortages and the ever-present threat of chemical attacks, The Cave delivers an unflinching look at the Syrian war and some of its heroic women.

The Cave first debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival where it won the Grolsch People’s Choice Award and has screened at more than 30 film festivals around the world, including the BFI London Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival, Savannah Film Festival and International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. It began its multi-city theatrical release on October 18, 2019 and has been honored with numerous industry recognitions including the IDA Documentary Award for Best Writing, the Cinema Eye Award for Outstanding Achievement in Production and is currently nominated for a Directors Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and MPSE Golden Reel Award.

