Academy Award-Nominated Film “The Cave” to Premiere Commercial Free on National Geographic Saturday, Jan. 25, at 9/8c

by | Jan 17, 2020 5:01 PM Pacific Time

Named one of the best movies of the year by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, NPR and The Washington Post, The Cave will be premiering commercial-free on National Geographic Saturday, Jan. 25.

What’s Happening:

  • Named as one of the best movies of the year, The Cave, nominated for a 2020 Academy Award, will make its broadcast debut on National Geographic commercial-free on Jan. 25 at 9/8c in the U.S., followed by a global rollout across 172 countries and 43 languages.
  • Hailed by critics as “unprecedented” and “extraordinary, The Cave shows us the work of a “Syrian angel” and is available now on the Apple TV app, iTunes and other digital platforms.
  • From two-time Oscar-nominated director Feras Fayyad (Last Men in Aleppo), The Cave, is a stirring portrait of courage, resilience and female solidarity. For besieged civilians in war-torn Syria, hope and safety lie underground inside the subterranean hospital known as the Cave, where pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts, doing their jobs in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressively patriarchal culture that exists above. Following the team as they contend with daily bombardments, chronic supply shortages and the ever-present threat of chemical attacks, The Cave delivers an unflinching look at the Syrian war and some of its heroic women.
  • The film is sparking critical conversations in communities nationwide, thanks in part to an educational screening tour.
  • The Cave first debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival where it won the Grolsch People’s Choice Award and has screened at more than 30 film festivals around the world, including the BFI London Film Festival, Mill Valley Film Festival, Savannah Film Festival and International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. It began its multi-city theatrical release on October 18, 2019 and has been honored with numerous industry recognitions including the IDA Documentary Award for Best Writing, the Cinema Eye Award for Outstanding Achievement in Production and is currently nominated for a Directors Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and MPSE Golden Reel Award.
  • The Cave will broadcast on National Geographic commercial-free on January 25th, at 9/8C.

What They’re Saying:

  • Director Feras Fayyad: “As a Syrian filmmaker, I’ve made it my mission to shine a light on the Syrian people and the atrocities that continue in my home today. In Dr. Amani I saw hope as I witnessed her challenging the stereotypes and prejudices that rule our society, while treating patients under the most dire of circumstances. Her story needs to be told and I am grateful to National Geographic for bringing it to so many.”
  • Carolyn Bernstein, Executive Vice President, Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films at National Geographic: “Since The Cave’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Dr. Amani and her team have moved and inspired critics and audiences alike with their unwavering bravery, compassion and strength in the face of overwhelming danger. Telling remarkable and resonant stories is at the heart of what we do and we are so incredibly proud to share The Cave with National Geographic audiences around the world to bring much-needed attention to the humanitarian crisis in Syria.”
 
 
Send this to a friend