DreamWorks Animation’s New Kids Series “Madagascar: A Little Wild” and More Coming to Hulu in 2020

by | Jan 17, 2020 2:01 PM Pacific Time

As part of a new multi-year deal, Hulu has announced they are expanding their Kids programming with three new original series from DreamWorks Animation.

What’s happening:

  • During today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Hulu announced a multi-year deal with DreamWorks Animation.
  • As a new streaming home to future slates of DreamWorks Animation feature and library films, as well as brand-new original series, Hulu announced the first three premieres to be Hulu Originals in 2020:
    • Madagascar: A Little Wild
    • TrollsTopia
    • The Mighty Ones 

About Madagascar: A Little Wild:

  • Loveable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo steal the show in Madagascar: A Little Wild, executive produced by Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny).
  • Capturing the iconic personalities of each of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little Wild showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams and Madagascar: A Little Wild will follow all of their adventures.  

About TrollsTopia: 

  • TrollsTopia will be a new original based off the famous Trolls franchise following Poppy and other enchanting characters from the upcoming feature film Trolls World Tour.

About The Mighty Ones:

  • In every backyard, a secret world exists filled with tiny creatures.
  • The Mighty Ones, follows the hilarious adventures of a group of creatures: a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry.  These best friends, self-named The Mighty Ones, live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans whom they mistake for gods.  
  • Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live life large and always have fun in their wild world.
  • The series is executive produced by Sunil Hall (Pickle and Peanut) and Lynne Naylor-Reccardi (Samurai Jack).
