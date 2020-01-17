Freeform Announces Valentine’s Day-Themed Event, Shares Sneak Peek of “The Thing About Harry”

During today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform announced the launch of their Valentine’s Day-themed event and shared a sneak peek of their original Valentine’s Day film, The Thing About Harry.

What’s happening:

Coming off the heels of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas and 31 Nights of Halloween , the network will launch a Valentine’s Day-themed event, Love However the FF You Want , for eight nights beginning Saturday, February 8th.

and , the network will launch a Valentine’s Day-themed event, , for eight nights beginning Saturday, February 8th. Anchoring this new campaign is Freeform’s first Valentine’s Day original film, The Thing About Harry , which premieres Saturday, February 15, at 8 pm EST/PST.

, which premieres Saturday, February 15, at 8 pm EST/PST. The stunt will also include a Valentine’s Day-themed episode of Good Trouble , and the Freeform premieres of: Deadpool Pitch Perfect 2 The Other Woman

, and the Freeform premieres of: In addition to announcing their Valentine’s Day event, Freeform also released a sneak peek of The Thing About Harry:

About The Thing About Harry:

“The Thing About Harry tells the story of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry and out-and-proud Sam, who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend’s engagement party on Valentine’s Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship—with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing—leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives.”

The movie stars:

Jake Borelli

Niko Terho

Britt Baron

Peter Paige

Karamo

Creative team: