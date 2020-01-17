Freeform Announces Valentine’s Day-Themed Event, Shares Sneak Peek of “The Thing About Harry”

by | Jan 17, 2020 6:03 PM Pacific Time

During today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform announced the launch of their Valentine’s Day-themed event and shared a sneak peek of their original Valentine’s Day film, The Thing About Harry.

What’s happening:

  • Coming off the heels of Freeform’s beloved programming events, 25 Days of Christmas and 31 Nights of Halloween, the network will launch a Valentine’s Day-themed event, Love However the FF You Want, for eight nights beginning Saturday, February 8th.
  • Anchoring this new campaign is Freeform’s first Valentine’s Day original film, The Thing About Harry, which premieres Saturday, February 15, at 8 pm EST/PST.
  • The stunt will also include a Valentine’s Day-themed episode of Good Trouble, and the Freeform premieres of:
    • Deadpool
    • Pitch Perfect 2
    • The Other Woman
  • In addition to announcing their Valentine’s Day event, Freeform also released a sneak peek of The Thing About Harry:

About The Thing About Harry:

  • The Thing About Harry tells the story of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry and out-and-proud Sam, who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend’s engagement party on Valentine’s Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship—with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing—leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives.”

The movie stars:

  • Jake Borelli
  • Niko Terho
  • Britt Baron
  • Peter Paige
  • Karamo

Creative team:

  • The film is directed and executive produced by:
    • Peter Paige (Good Trouble, The Fosters)
  • Executive produced by:
    • Greg Gugliotta (Good Trouble, The Fosters)
    • F.J. Denny
  • The film is written by:
    • Josh Senter
    • Peter Paige
 
 
