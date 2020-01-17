Freeform Announces Valentine’s Day-Themed Event, Shares Sneak Peek of “The Thing About Harry”

During today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform announced the launch of their Valentine’s Day-themed event and shared a sneak peek of their original Valentine’s Day film, The Thing About Harry.
What’s happening:
- Coming off the heels of Freeform’s beloved programming events, 25 Days of Christmas and 31 Nights of Halloween, the network will launch a Valentine’s Day-themed event, Love However the FF You Want, for eight nights beginning Saturday, February 8th.
- Anchoring this new campaign is Freeform’s first Valentine’s Day original film, The Thing About Harry, which premieres Saturday, February 15, at 8 pm EST/PST.
- The stunt will also include a Valentine’s Day-themed episode of Good Trouble, and the Freeform premieres of:
- Deadpool
- Pitch Perfect 2
- The Other Woman
- In addition to announcing their Valentine’s Day event, Freeform also released a sneak peek of The Thing About Harry:
About The Thing About Harry:
- “The Thing About Harry tells the story of high school enemies, uber-jock Harry and out-and-proud Sam, who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend’s engagement party on Valentine’s Day. Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship—with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing—leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives.”
The movie stars:
- Jake Borelli
- Niko Terho
- Britt Baron
- Peter Paige
- Karamo
Creative team:
- The film is directed and executive produced by:
- Peter Paige (Good Trouble, The Fosters)
- Executive produced by:
- Greg Gugliotta (Good Trouble, The Fosters)
- F.J. Denny
- The film is written by:
- Josh Senter
- Peter Paige