Freeform & Hulu Acquire Linear And Digital Rights to Three Feature Films From STXfilms

In advance of today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Freeform and Hulu announced the acquisition of three hit films from STXfilms. The two Walt Disney Television entities struck a deal to license STXfilms’ Hustlers and The Upside, each of which generated over $100 million during their North American theatrical run, as well as the STX hit comedy I Feel Pretty, which generated over $94 million worldwide. The films will simultaneously debut on Freeform and Hulu.

What’s Happening:

in August 2020, the films will premiere day-and-date on both , starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, and , starring Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez, will premiere over the course of the multiyear partnership. The new deal reinforces Freeform’s commitment to high-quality, award-winning entertainment in addition to bold original programming, including grown-ish, Good Trouble, The Bold Type, and breakout series Party of Five and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. It also marks yet another example of Hulu’s continued success in bringing popular feature films to its growing film offerings, which also includes recent hits like Us, Aquaman and Green Book.

I Feel Pretty: A woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem (Amy Schumer) that hold her back every day, wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed? Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the film is produced by McG, Mary Viola, Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, Nicolas Chartier and Amy Schumer.

The Upside: Directed by Neil Burger (The Illusionist, Limitless), with a screenplay by Jon Hartmere, and produced by Escape Artists’ Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch, The Upside chronicles the unexpected friendship between Phillip Lacasse (Cranston), a Park Avenue billionaire left paralyzed after a paragliding accident, and ex-con Dell Scott (Kevin Hart), a man in need of a fresh start. Newly paroled and in desperate need of a job, Dell is frustrated by the menial opportunities available to an ex-con. After finding himself at the wrong job interview, Dell uses his irreverent charisma to charm Phillip, who, despite protests from his chief-of-staff Yvonne (Nicole Kidman), offers him the home aid position. Despite a rocky start, the two quickly realize how much they can learn from each other’s experiences. From worlds apart, Phillip and Dell form an unlikely bond, bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process, giving each man a renewed sense of passion for all of life’s possibilities. The Upside is inspired by the 2011 box office hit French film Les Intouchables.