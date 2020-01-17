Spring Disney Inspiration Run at Shanghai Disney Resort to Feature Marvel Characters

by | Jan 17, 2020 1:47 PM Pacific Time

Following the huge success of Disney Inspiration Runs since 2018, Shanghai Disney Resort today announced that the 2020 Spring Disney Inspiration Run will take place on April 18 – 19, 2020. For the first time, participants of all ages will be surrounded by Marvel-themed fun as they run, jog or walk through Shanghai Disney Resort during the fitness-focused weekend.

  • The much-anticipated run weekend will provide a wide range of running options, including a 3.5km, 5km, 10km and Kids Run, as well as a brand-new Challenge Run.
  • The 2020 Spring Disney Inspiration Run encourages guests to dress up as their favorite Marvel Super Heroes and Disney characters, before lacing up their sneakers and tackling their course with loved ones.
  • While many beloved Disney characters will again appear along the course in their brand-new seasonal outfits, this unique Marvel-themed run weekend will also include Marvel Super Hero appearances at the kick-off and awards ceremonies, new Marvel-themed apparel, special medals for runners and exciting opportunities for photos of your favorite Marvel Heroes throughout the runs.
  • The runs will provide an immersive Marvel-themed experience for every runner.
  • The 2020 Spring Disney Inspiration Run will offer a range of courses, for different ages and abilities:  
    • The 10km run will return on April 19, and will be open to runners aged 16 and older looking for a longer running experience.  
    • The 5km run will be held on April 18, and will be open to runners aged 16 or older.  
    • A 3.5km run will be held on both April 18 and April 19 and will be open to runners aged 5 and older (children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult at all times during the run).  
    • A Kids Run will be held on both days of the weekend, giving young runners an opportunity to enjoy a unique Marvel-themed running experience in a specially-designed course in Wishing Star Park, with exciting appearances from Spider-Man and Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their Color Fest costumes. The Kids Run will be open to runners aged between 2 and under 5 years old (all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times).
  • For daring runners looking for a challenge worthy of the galaxy’s mightiest heroes, a brand-new Challenge Run allows guests to take on both the 5km and 10km distances.
  • Challengers will participate in the 5km run on April 18, and return on April 19 to participate in the 10km run.
  • Designed for those who want to test their mettle, the Challenge Run will provide runners with an exciting opportunity to take part in the ultimate running experience Shanghai Disney Resort has to offer.
  • Limited spots are available and the run is open to guests aged 16 and older as of the day of the event.

  • Each participant that crosses the finish line will receive a Marvel-themed medal, with Spider-Man appearing on the 3.5km medal, Captain America on the 5km medal, Iron Man on the 10km medal and a host of characters on the Kids Run medal.
  • Runners who complete the Challenge Run (consisting of both the 5km and 10km runs), will also receive a newly-designed medal featuring Captain Marvel, Black Widow and the other three Marvel Super Heroes to commemorate the fantastic achievement, in addition to their medals for the individual races.
  • Each participant in the 2020 Spring Disney Inspiration Run will also receive a Marvel-themed T-shirt emblazoned with a Marvel Super Hero, including Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Captain America, SpiderMan, and a variety of characters on the Kids Run T-shirt.

  • Public registration for the 10km, 5km, 3.5km and Kids Run of the 2020 Spring Disney Inspiration Run will open at 10:00 local time on February 28, 2020, while registration for the Challenge Run will open at 10:00 on February 13.
  • All places will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Starting February 10, prospective participants can visit the official Disney Inspiration Run website for more information on registration, event details and special early bird offers.
  • As part of registration for the 2020 Spring Disney Inspiration Run, for the first time, participants will be able to customize their bibs with a Marvel character, with two options to choose from for each race.
  • Participants will be able to start pre-filling in their personal information on the website starting February 13.
  • Also starting that day, a limited number of special packages will be available to help participants secure a spot before general public registration.
  • These packages include the Disney Inspiration Run Entry and Hotel Package for Two, where participants will receive two run slots for the same day and a discounted one-night stay at a resort hotel during the race weekend.
  • Also available is the Disney Inspiration Run Premier Package, which includes:
    • A participation ticket
    • Access to an exclusive area to collect the official race pack
    • One reserved free parking space
    • Access to a designated running area behind the race starting point
    • Access to an exclusive cheering area for a supporter and an exclusive lounge during the race
    • Exclusive character meet and greet opportunities
    • A unique customized medal with the runner’s name engraved on the back presented after the run.
  • As the Presenting Participant of previous Disney Inspiration Runs, SKECHERS will continue their support at the 2020 Spring Disney Inspiration Run.
  • In addition to a presence throughout the weekend, SKECHERS will support participants by providing them with a variety of sports gear, including the runners’ unique themed T-shirts.
  • Kang Shifu will also return as the Official Water Sponsor.

What they’re saying:

  • Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “We are extremely excited to announce the return of the Disney Inspiration Run in spring 2020. We have long been committed to providing a variety of opportunities for guests of all ages to keep fit and enjoy the great outdoors, and the Disney Inspiration Run weekends are fantastic occasions for families to get together, dress up and journey through the resort. With the huge popularity of Marvel and its Super Heroes among our guests, the new Marvel theme of the run weekend will be especially exciting for the many Marvel fans.”
 
 
