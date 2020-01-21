National Geographic to Publish “Attainable Sustainable,” “Always Italy” This Spring

Two new books will be joining the National Geographic library this spring that celebrates green living and the beauty of Italy.

This spring National Geographic is publishing two exciting books for fans of green living and travel.

These inspiring and informative titles will give readers tips and tricks to transform their home life; and helpful hints on how to experience the best of Italy.

Both books are available for pre-order on Amazon and will arrive in late March: Attainable Sustainable available March 24 Always Italy available March 31



Attainable Sustainable: The Lost Art of Self-Reliant Living

Packed with delicious recipes, natural remedies, gardening tips and crafts, Attainable Sustainable: The Lost Art of Self-Reliant Living

In this essential guide, eco-expert Kris Bordessa compiles new tricks and top tips based on her beloved blog, Attainable Sustainable

Filled with 350 color photographs, 50 recipes and 75+ DIY projects, this comprehensive home reference contains modern know-how for getting back to basics — whether you live in the city, the country or the suburbs.

Guided by step-by-step photos and Bordessa’s contagious good humor, you’ll learn earth-friendly lifestyle tips, including how to start your own garden, make your own cleaning supplies and plant heirloom vegetables you can’t find at the supermarket.

With a little flour in your hair and wear and tear on your hiking boots, you’ll also learn how to cook from scratch, improve your health and practice essential wilderness skills.

This indispensable handbook guides readers how to best care for yourself, your family and the planet in six chapters: Eat – Cooking and baking from scratch as well as canning, pickling and fermenting foods Make – Step-by-step instructions for budget-friendly crafts that will bring out your inner pioneer Clean – Making your own soap and bath products as well as herbal medicine and nontoxic pest control Grow – Everything you need to know about gardening, no matter your space and climate Farm – How to cultivate an orchard and raise small animals and bees in the backyard Trek – Basic bushcraft, such as cooking on an open fire, foraging wild plants, tracking wildlife and tapping trees for maple syrup

Filled with small, actionable steps, Attainable Sustainable will help readers take control of their impact on the planet — and bridge the gap between wanting and making change.

Hardcover; 320 pages; $35.00

Available: March 24, 2020

About Kris Bordessa:

For much of her adult life, Kris Bordessa has been working diligently to live a greener, more self-reliant lifestyle.

In 2011 she founded attainable-sustainable.net

Bordessa lives in Hawaii with her husband, two sons, an abundant vegetable garden and a menagerie of farm animals.

Always Italy

In this lavishly illustrated guide, international bestselling author Frances Mayes teams up with New York Times travel writer Ondine Cohane to reveal the inside secrets of a magical country.

Featuring all 20 iconic regions, Always Italy

Filled with authentic insights and tried-and-true recommendations, Mayes and Cohane offer the ultimate insider’s tour of Italy’s little-known gems, off-the-beaten-path destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences. Here are the country’s most alluring cities, beaches, vineyards, hotels, hiking trails, galleries, spas and cuisine, illustrated with more than 300 glorious photographs.

No matter which part of Italy appeals, this utterly unique and comprehensive guidebook holds an array of insider recommendations, including: The best beach on the colorful coastline of Cinque Terre Modena’s most talented gelato wizard Hidden gems in the quiet ports of the Aeolian Islands A breathtaking hiking trail in Sicily The best pizza in Rome Must-see Renaissance architecture in Florence The restaurant with the best tajarin pasta in Piedmont

The perfect gift for armchair travelers or those planning their next vacation, Always Italy is the ultimate guide to experiencing la dolce vita.

Hardcover; 416 pages; 375 photographs; $35.00

Available: March 31, 2020

About the Authors:

Frances Mayes

Mayes is the author of See You in the Piazza and four bestsellers: Under the Tuscan Sun Bella Tuscany Every Day in Tuscany In Tuscany

All are about taking chances, living in Italy and the "voluptuousness of Italian life."

A widely published poet and essayist, Mayes has written numerous memoirs, books of poetry and novels. Formerly a professor of creative writing at San Francisco State University, she now devotes herself full time to writing, traveling and restoring a historic garden.

She and her husband divide their time between North Carolina and Cortona, Italy.

Ondine Cohane: