National Geographic to Publish “Attainable Sustainable,” “Always Italy” This Spring

by | Jan 21, 2020 3:48 PM Pacific Time

Two new books will be joining the National Geographic library this spring that celebrates green living and the beauty of Italy.

What’s happening:

  • This spring National Geographic is publishing two exciting books for fans of green living and travel.
  • These inspiring and informative titles will give readers tips and tricks to transform their home life; and helpful hints on how to experience the best of Italy.
  • Both books are available for pre-order on Amazon and will arrive in late March:

Attainable Sustainable: The Lost Art of Self-Reliant Living 

  • Packed with delicious recipes, natural remedies, gardening tips and crafts, Attainable Sustainable: The Lost Art of Self-Reliant Living makes green living accessible to all.
  • In this essential guide, eco-expert Kris Bordessa compiles new tricks and top tips based on her beloved blog, Attainable Sustainable — including the number-one secret to living naturally (Hint: It’s all about attitude!).
  • Filled with 350 color photographs, 50 recipes and 75+ DIY projects, this comprehensive home reference contains modern know-how for getting back to basics — whether you live in the city, the country or the suburbs.
  • Guided by step-by-step photos and Bordessa’s contagious good humor, you’ll learn earth-friendly lifestyle tips, including how to start your own garden, make your own cleaning supplies and plant heirloom vegetables you can’t find at the supermarket.
  • With a little flour in your hair and wear and tear on your hiking boots, you’ll also learn how to cook from scratch, improve your health and practice essential wilderness skills.
  • This indispensable handbook guides readers how to best care for yourself, your family and the planet in six chapters:
    • Eat – Cooking and baking from scratch as well as canning, pickling and fermenting foods
    • Make – Step-by-step instructions for budget-friendly crafts that will bring out your inner pioneer
    • Clean – Making your own soap and bath products as well as herbal medicine and nontoxic pest control
    • Grow – Everything you need to know about gardening, no matter your space and climate
    • Farm – How to cultivate an orchard and raise small animals and bees in the backyard
    • Trek – Basic bushcraft, such as cooking on an open fire, foraging wild plants, tracking wildlife and tapping trees for maple syrup
  • Filled with small, actionable steps, Attainable Sustainable will help readers take control of their impact on the planet — and bridge the gap between wanting and making change.
  • Hardcover; 320 pages; $35.00
  • Available: March 24, 2020

About Kris Bordessa:

  • For much of her adult life, Kris Bordessa has been working diligently to live a greener, more self-reliant lifestyle.
  • In 2011 she founded attainable-sustainable.net, which reaches millions via Pinterest, Facebook and an email newsletter.
  • Bordessa lives in Hawaii with her husband, two sons, an abundant vegetable garden and a menagerie of farm animals.

Always Italy

  • In this lavishly illustrated guide, international bestselling author Frances Mayes teams up with New York Times travel writer Ondine Cohane to reveal the inside secrets of a magical country.
  • Featuring all 20 iconic regions, Always Italy reveals the best places to stay, eat and tour, paired with the rich history of each city, hillside town and unique terrain.
  • Filled with authentic insights and tried-and-true recommendations, Mayes and Cohane offer the ultimate insider’s tour of Italy’s little-known gems, off-the-beaten-path destinations and one-of-a-kind experiences. Here are the country’s most alluring cities, beaches, vineyards, hotels, hiking trails, galleries, spas and cuisine, illustrated with more than 300 glorious photographs.
  • No matter which part of Italy appeals, this utterly unique and comprehensive guidebook holds an array of insider recommendations, including:
    • The best beach on the colorful coastline of Cinque Terre
    • Modena’s most talented gelato wizard
    • Hidden gems in the quiet ports of the Aeolian Islands
    • A breathtaking hiking trail in Sicily
    • The best pizza in Rome
    • Must-see Renaissance architecture in Florence
    • The restaurant with the best tajarin pasta in Piedmont
  • The perfect gift for armchair travelers or those planning their next vacation, Always Italy is the ultimate guide to experiencing la dolce vita.
  • Hardcover; 416 pages; 375 photographs; $35.00
  • Available: March 31, 2020

About the Authors:

Frances Mayes

  • Mayes is the author of See You in the Piazza and four bestsellers:
    • Under the Tuscan Sun
    • Bella Tuscany
    • Every Day in Tuscany
    • In Tuscany
  • All are about taking chances, living in Italy and the “voluptuousness of Italian life.”
  • A widely published poet and essayist, Mayes has written numerous memoirs, books of poetry and novels. Formerly a professor of creative writing at San Francisco State University, she now devotes herself full time to writing, traveling and restoring a historic garden.
  • She and her husband divide their time between North Carolina and Cortona, Italy.

Ondine Cohane:

  • Cohane, a contributing editor at Condé Nast Traveler, writes regularly for the New York Times travel section, among many other publications.
  • She has appeared on CNN and Good Morning America, and co-hosted Condé Nast Traveler’s Insider Guide series on PBS.
  • She lives in Pienza in Southern Tuscany.
 
 
