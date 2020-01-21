The Walt Disney Company Named One of Fortune’s “Most Admired Companies” for 2020

The Walt Disney Company has been named one of Fortune’s most admired companies in 2020. The company ranks fourth overall for the second consecutive year.
- Disney will be featured in Fortune’s February issue of the publication, as well as the Fortune website today.
- Disney sits at fourth on the list behind only Apple (which claimed the top spot for the 13th year in a row), Amazon and Microsoft.
- Disney has now held the top spot in the entertainment industry for the 17th year in a row.
- Disney also scored the highest marks across all industries for its “quality of products and services.”
- These rankings are based on a survey of almost 3,800 executives, directors and analysts and, according to Fortune, “favors companies whose peers recognize that they do many different things well.”
- Disney also received high marks in this year’s survey for people management, quality of management, long-term investment value, social responsibility and global competitiveness, among other key attributes of reputation.
- Disney is obviously no stranger to polls like this. In 2019, Disney ranked fifth on The Axios Harris Poll 100, which measures the reputations of the 100 most visible companies in the U.S. and determines how people perceive these prominent businesses.
- Disney also ranked third on Reputation Institute’s Global RepTrak 100, which surveys 230,000 individuals in 15 countries to study public perception toward the top companies around the globe and determine which are believed to be the world’s most reputable.