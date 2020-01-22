SeaWorld Orlando Announces Return of Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns to the park February 7-May 5 for another year of tasty eats from around the world. This year’s event will also include live entertainment featuring favorite bands and artists as part of the Bayside Stadium Concert Series.

What’s happening:

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back for another year to give guests the delicious opportunity to taste their way around the world of international street food traditions.

The Seven Seas Food Festival will run from February 7 through May 5 to give park-goers plenty more chances to sample more than 180 tasty options!

This year’s event has been extended and now include Fridays so guests can enjoy even more delicious days at SeaWorld.

Enjoy local craft beers and mouthwatering culinary flavors while exploring our marketplaces throughout the park.

New food offerings include: Cricket crusted bison slider Duck and mushroom ramen bowl Chicken and waffle

A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found online here

Bayside Stadium Concert Series:

In addition to delicious eats, guests visiting SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival can enjoy world-class entertainment every Saturday and Sunday at Bayside Stadium, all included with theme park admission.

Today, SeaWorld announced the first four weeks of live entertainment, with more to be announced soon: February 8 – Maddie & Tae February 9 – Trace Adkins February 15 – To Be Announced February 16 – Night Ranger February 22 – Walk Off The Earth February 23 – Dennis DeYoung; The Music of Styx February 29 – Grupo Mania March 1 – Boyz II Men

Concerts are held at Bayside Stadium each Saturday and Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

To ensure you get the best seats in the house, guests can purchase reserved seating for select performances.

Reserved seating opportunities are available online here

Best Way to Play: