“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Coming to Disney+ February 21

Mark your calendars Star Wars fans! The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns with an all new season on February 21, only on Disney+.

What’s happening:

After years of hope and anticipation, the long awaited return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is just around the corner.

is just around the corner. The show will be coming to Disney+ for an epic 12 episode run beginning Friday, February 21.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga and takes place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith .

is one of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga and takes place between the events of and . Today, Disney shared a new trailer for the upcoming final season. Take a look:

About the series:

The series hails from Dave Filoni who’s also served as a director and executive producer of Disney+’s The Mandalorian .

. The new Clone Wars episodes Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith .

. The series was created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director

Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars:

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

Ashley Eckstein

Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan

Sam Witwer as Maul

ICYMI:

During the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con it was announced that Disney+ was reviving the show for an additional season