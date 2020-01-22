“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Coming to Disney+ February 21

Mark your calendars Star Wars fans! The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns with an all new season on February 21, only on Disney+.
What’s happening:
- After years of hope and anticipation, the long awaited return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is just around the corner.
- The show will be coming to Disney+ for an epic 12 episode run beginning Friday, February 21.
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga and takes place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.
- Today, Disney shared a new trailer for the upcoming final season. Take a look:
About the series:
- The series hails from Dave Filoni who’s also served as a director and executive producer of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.
- The new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
- The series was created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director
Star Wars: The Clone Wars stars:
- Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker
- Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano
- Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers
- James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan
- Sam Witwer as Maul
ICYMI:
- During the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con it was announced that Disney+ was reviving the show for an additional season, even ending their teaser clip with the hashtag #CloneWarsSaved.