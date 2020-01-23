Confisco Grille At Universal’s Islands of Adventure Explores New Dishes From Around the World

Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure has a new eclectic menu featuring a variety of dishes inspired by flavors from across the globe. The new Executive Chef of Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Jason Glus, and his team created the new menu by re-visiting the story behind the venue.

What’s Happening:

As explorers, merchants, and adventurers from around the world pass through the Port of Entry, they not only bring with them strange and unusual items, but also the delicious exotic foods guests find on the menu at Confisco Grille.

Dishes include global fare including Italian, Mexican, Asian, Greek, and American dishes like wood-grilled pizzas, salads, fajitas, and much more. With a children's menu and full bar service, Confisco Grille has something to fill up the whole family.

Since Universal’s Islands of Adventure first opened in 1999, the restaurant has served as a resting spot for explorers coming through the Port of Entry. And now, the all-new dishes reflect their worldwide travels. Glus is infusing a mixture of global cuisines from Asia, Turkey, Greece, Russia, Poland and more into the reimagined menu. Some of the new menu items include: Pork Belly Banh-Mi Sandwich: Roasted pork belly, pickled carrots, daikon radish and cucumber topped with a chile aioli on a French baguette Chilled Tuna Noodle Bowl: Sesame seared yellowfin tuna, soba noodles, green onion, avocado, edamame, cucumber and a wasabi-ponzu dressing Grilled Lamb Meatballs: Grilled spiced lamb meatballs with tzatziki sauce, tomato-cucumber relish, feta cheese and mint chimichurri Sweet and Sour Sticky Ribs: Philippine-inspired smoked pork ribs tossed in a sweet and sour sauce, served over goat cheese polenta and topped with toasted sesame seeds Chicken Curry Chakra: Caribbean chicken curry, carrots, onions, peppers, raisins and coconut jasmine rice

This is just a taste of what guests can enjoy at Confisco Grille and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which was recently named the #1 Amusement Park in the World for the fifth year in a row as part of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

