The Player’s Club 2020 Membership Program Introduced for Walt Disney World Golf Courses

Walt Disney World is home to world-class theme parks, spectacular resort hotels and fantastic dining and shopping establishments, but it’s also home to multiple sprawling golf courses. Now, Disney has introduced The Player’s Club 2020 membership program to allow golf enthusiasts to further enjoy those courses, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The Player’s Club 2020 membership program is a sort of enhancement of the Disney Golf Player’s Club membership program, which has been in place sine 2013 and allowed guests frequent and easy access to the Walt Disney World Golf courses and PGA instructors.

The new program will offer three different tiers, each offering an array of benefits, providing the perfect plan for beginners, pros and everyone in between.

The Player’s Club 2020 Silver membership is priced at $29/month or pre-paid $319/year and it offers: Access to book reservations up to four days in advance Access to the practice facilities One large basket of range balls per day Complimentary instructional clinics Discounts on food and drink, merchandise and additional range balls

The Player's Club 2020 Gold membership is priced at $39/month or pre-paid $429/year and it offers: All Silver Membership benefits Walk-up availability within 15-45 minutes of open tee times Bonus morning access times at special rates One additional large basket of range balls per day Two complementary clinic guest passes every month A $5 discount on all Player's Club Events

The Player's Club 2020 Platinum membership is priced at $69/month or pre-paid $759/year and it offers: All Gold Membership benefits Unlimited buckets of range balls Two additional complimentary clinic guest passes every month Three guest rounds per month at their same rate Complimentary play at Disney's Oak Trail Golf Course after 12 p.m. daily

For more information or to sign up for the Player's Club 2020 membership program, visit the Walt Disney World Golf website