Disney Shares New Featurette for “The Call of the Wild,” Advance Tickets On Sale Now

Embark on a thrilling outdoor journey through the Alaskan Yukon in Twentieth Century Studios’ The Call of the Wild. Today the studio shared a new featurette for the film and announced pre-sale tickets are now available.

What’s happening:

Twentieth Century Studios is inviting fans to go behind-the-scenes of their new film The Call of the Wild with a making-of featurette “Adventure Companions,” that debuted online today.

The film, which opens in theaters nationwide on February 21 is based on the classic novel by Jack London.

The Call of the Wild is a live-action/animation hybrid, featuring cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic—and emotionally authentic—characters.

Synopsis:

“Adapted from the beloved literary classic, The Call of the Wild vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team–and later its leader–Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.”

The Call of the Wild stars:

Harrison Ford

Omar Sy

Dan Stevens

Karen Gillan

Bradley Whitford

Creative Team:

Directed by: Chris Sanders

Screenplay: Michael Green

Produced by: Erwin Stoff

Executive Producer: Diana Pokorny

Co-Producer/Visual Effects Producer: Ryan Stafford

