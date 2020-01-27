National Geographic to Release Documentary Film “Torn” About Extreme Climber Alex Lowe

National Geographic will release a new documentary film this year about the extreme climber Alex Lowe. Directed by Lowe’s son Max, Torn will explore his father’s life and tragic death, and impact on the family after such a loss.

What’s happening:

The Hollywood Reporter Torn about extreme climber Alex Lowe.

about extreme climber Alex Lowe. Now in post-production with an expected 2020 release, the film explores the life and tragic death of the legendary climber who perished in an avalanche in the Himalayas and the impact it had on his family.

Lowe’s climbing partner and best friend Conrad Anker—who survived the avalanche—later married his widow and helped to raise his three sons, including the film’s director Max Lowe.

The feature will be produced by National Geographic in partnership with Simon and Jonathan Chinn of Lightbox, and Chris Murphy.

Torn marks Max Lowe’s directorial debut.

About the film:

“Max Lowe, turns his lens on his own family as the body of his father, the legendary climber Alex Lowe, is located 17 years after his death in an avalanche on the Himalayan peak Mount Shishapangma, alongside that of his cameraman and fellow climber David Bridges.”

What they’re saying: