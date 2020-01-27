National Geographic to Release Documentary Film “Torn” About Extreme Climber Alex Lowe

National Geographic will release a new documentary film this year about the extreme climber Alex Lowe. Directed by Lowe’s son Max, Torn will explore his father’s life and tragic death, and impact on the family after such a loss.
What’s happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter is writing that the next documentary film from National Geographic will be Torn about extreme climber Alex Lowe.
- Now in post-production with an expected 2020 release, the film explores the life and tragic death of the legendary climber who perished in an avalanche in the Himalayas and the impact it had on his family.
- Lowe’s climbing partner and best friend Conrad Anker—who survived the avalanche—later married his widow and helped to raise his three sons, including the film’s director Max Lowe.
- The feature will be produced by National Geographic in partnership with Simon and Jonathan Chinn of Lightbox, and Chris Murphy.
- Torn marks Max Lowe’s directorial debut.
About the film:
- “Max Lowe, turns his lens on his own family as the body of his father, the legendary climber Alex Lowe, is located 17 years after his death in an avalanche on the Himalayan peak Mount Shishapangma, alongside that of his cameraman and fellow climber David Bridges.”
What they’re saying:
- Max Lowe: "This film goes beyond my passion as a filmmaker and chronicles my family's intensely personal journey toward understanding my father as a man, not a myth. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with National Geographic to tell my father's story through the unflinchingly honest perspectives of the people closest to him."
- Carolyn Bernstein, National Geographic's EVP global scripted content and documentary films: "Like National Geographic, exploration and storytelling are part of Max's DNA. We are confident his family's inspiring and emotionally complex story will move audiences around the world."
- Simon and Johnathan Chinn: "This film documents a painful and emotional journey for the Lowe-Anker family, and we are honored that they have entrusted us to help them bring it to the screen. Their willingness to share the story with the world for the first time is sure to strike a chord with audiences."
- Chris Murphy: "Sharing his story of love and loss through the medium of film takes vulnerability and courage. Max exploring his father's past and reconciling with his family's story could be the most challenging summit of his life."