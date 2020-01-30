Disneyland Cast Participates in “Minnie’s Moonlit Madness” and Raises $5,000 for Girls Inc. of Orange County

by | Jan 30, 2020 5:36 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

On Tuesday January 28th, if you had asked any friends who worked at the Disneyland Resort what they were up to that night, they may have answered, “Sorry, I’m tied up with plans this evening.” That’s because thousands of Disney cast members descended upon Disney California Adventure and were grouped into teams of four where they were challenged with brain teasers, clues and trivia. Plus, each team was tied together the whole night!

What’s Happening:

  • Thousands of Disneyland Resort cast members participated in “Minnie’s Moonlit Madness,” one of the many annual designed-for-cast activities that nobody wants to miss. This event took place after park hours, where teams of four are challenged with brain teasers, clues and trivia. Plus, the team is tied together! Not only were the cast members having fun, but they also supported a local non-profit organization. This year, Disneyland Resort partnered with Girls Inc. of Orange County. Its mission is to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold with focused programs such as academic tutoring, advocacy, healthy body image and more.
  • Disneyland Resort is proud to provide memorable opportunities and activities for its cast members, all while giving back to the community.
  • Disneyland Resort cast members participated in “Minnie’s Moonlit Madness,” an annual after-hours exclusive cast activity event that includes brain teasers, clues and trivia. This event has been a cast member tradition since 1989.
  • This event took place Jan 28th in Disney California Adventure and was not only an unforgettable experience for cast members, but also a charitable night with a check of $5,000 presented to Girls Inc. of Orange County, a non-profit organization inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold.
  • Cast members were also invited to bring their family and friends to join their teams and participate in the fun.
  • 150 cast member volunteers helped set up 43 clues around Disney’s California Adventure. Each team also solved 50 trivia questions with questions ranging from park history to Disney film knowledge.
  • Disneyland Resort is proud to provide memorable opportunities and activities for their cast members, all while helping the community.
1 of 4

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend