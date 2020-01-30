Disneyland Cast Participates in “Minnie’s Moonlit Madness” and Raises $5,000 for Girls Inc. of Orange County

On Tuesday January 28th, if you had asked any friends who worked at the Disneyland Resort what they were up to that night, they may have answered, “Sorry, I’m tied up with plans this evening.” That’s because thousands of Disney cast members descended upon Disney California Adventure and were grouped into teams of four where they were challenged with brain teasers, clues and trivia. Plus, each team was tied together the whole night!

What’s Happening:

Thousands of Disneyland Resort cast members participated in “Minnie’s Moonlit Madness,” one of the many annual designed-for-cast activities that nobody wants to miss. This event took place after park hours, where teams of four are challenged with brain teasers, clues and trivia. Plus, the team is tied together! Not only were the cast members having fun, but they also supported a local non-profit organization. This year, Disneyland Resort partnered with Girls Inc. of Orange County. Its mission is to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold with focused programs such as academic tutoring, advocacy, healthy body image and more.

150 cast member volunteers helped set up 43 clues around Disney’s California Adventure. Each team also solved 50 trivia questions with questions ranging from park history to Disney film knowledge.

