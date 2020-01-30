Donald Duck and Pluto Join the Disney x Coach Collection

Sure, spring might be a few months away, but now’s a great time to get a jump start on your warm weather wardrobe. Starting tomorrow, the Disney x Coach collection will debut several new accessories featuring Donald Duck and Pluto. Fans can shop the new arrivals at Disney Springs.
What’s happening:
- This morning, Disney Spring tweeted a few pictures of the brand new Disney x Coach collection debuting tomorrow.
- Disney gave fans a sneak peek at six items that feature Pluto and Donald Duck.
- Starting on Friday, January 31 fans will be able to shop the collection at the Coach Store in Town Center at Disney Springs.
- The collection includes:
- Wallets
- Keychains
- Messenger Crossbody Style
- Dinky Style
- As seen in the pictures, these classic leather accessories are solid colored leather with light blue for Donald and golden yellow for Pluto.
- Images of both pals are also on display on the front of each item.
- While the traditional Coach “C” pattern is not featured on the bags, the brand defining signature carriage logo is marks the collection.
The latest addition to the Disney x Coach collection debuts on January 31, 2020.