Donald Duck and Pluto Join the Disney x Coach Collection

Sure, spring might be a few months away, but now’s a great time to get a jump start on your warm weather wardrobe. Starting tomorrow, the Disney x Coach collection will debut several new accessories featuring Donald Duck and Pluto. Fans can shop the new arrivals at Disney Springs.

What’s happening:

This morning, Disney Spring tweeted

Disney gave fans a sneak peek at six items that feature Pluto and Donald Duck.

Starting on Friday, January 31 fans will be able to shop the collection at the Coach Store in Town Center at Disney Springs.

The collection includes wallets, keychains, messenger crossbody bags, and Dinky style bags.



As seen in the pictures, these classic leather accessories are solid colored leather with light blue for Donald and golden yellow for Pluto.

Images of both pals are also on display on the front of each item.

While the traditional Coach “C” pattern is not featured on the bags, the brand defining signature carriage logo is marks the collection.

The latest addition to the Disney x Coach collection debuts on January 31, 2020.