Disney Cruise Line Launches Official Website for Lighthouse Point

by | Feb 3, 2020 4:28 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

In the coming years, the Disney Cruise Line will be adding another vacation destination to their Bahamian voyages, and guests will be able to enjoy the stunning views and beautiful beaches of Lighthouse Point. Disney has recently launched their official website for the project laying out their plans for the land.

What’s happening:

  • Disney Cruise Line has officially launched their website for Lighthouse Point, the new private island vacation spot for Disney Cruise Line guests.
  • Guests visiting the website will notice several tabs to navigate to including:
  • Here Disney outlines their plans for development and preservation, creating and retaining jobs and more.
  • Construction could begin as early as this with completion projected for late 2022 or 2023.

  • Last year, Disney purchased 700 acres of Lighthouse Point—a portion of Eleuthera island—from the Bahamian government.
  • Disney plans to use some of the land as a vacation destination, give 170 acres back to the Bahamas for conservation, and preserve an additional 100 acres of salt ponds on the property.

What they’re saying:

  • Joe Rohde on the culture: “The Bahamas offers a fascinating multi-cultural tradition of food, music, dance and storytelling. Eleuthera in particular is home to many artists and we will be working with painters, sculptors, writers, storytellers, musicians, weavers and artists of every kind, much like we did with Aulani in Hawaii, to create a completely unique experience that is rooted in Bahamian culture and imbued with Disney magic.”

  • Antonius Roberts: “The essence of Bahamian art is color, the essence is rhythm, the essence is storytelling and our art reflects the spirit of our people. Disney has shown they understand the importance of engaging Bahamians and allowing us to share our stories and love for our country. I have seen how this input is influencing the direction of the design concept for this project. If there is any organization in the world that can celebrate the best of a place and appreciate and respect the best of its people, it’s Disney.”

Comments

Send this to a friend