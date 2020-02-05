Amazon’s IMDb TV Gets Streaming Rights to Disney Shows Like “Lost,” “Desperate Housewives” and More

Amazon has struck a deal with Disney's Direct-to Consumer and International department to get streaming rights to a list of Disney shows including Lost, Desperate Housewives and many more for their ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The deal brings more than 20 Disney shows to IMDb TV, which will be the exclusive ad-supported gome of Lost and Malcolm in the Middle.
- Those interested in streaming these shows will be able to do so for free though they will also unfortunately have to do so with ads.
- Desperate Housewives, My So-Called Life, White Collar and The Glades are all available now on IMDb TV, while full seasons of Lost (May 1), Malcolm in the Middle (June 1) and Ally McBeal (April 1) will be added in the coming months.
- The June 1 arrival of Lost coincides with the 10th anniversary of the hit series.
- All of the shows listed above (with the exception of My So-Called Life) will continue to stream ad-free on Hulu as well.
- The complete list of shows that are either now streaming or will be coming to IMDb TV as a result of this deal includes:
- Boston Legal
- Desperate Housewives
- The Glades
- Graceland
- L.A. Law
- Legends
- Lie to Me
- Lost
- Malcolm in the Middle
- My So-Called Life
- Private Practice
- Revenge
- Roswell
- St. Elsewhere
- Terra Nova
- Ugly Betty
- The Unit
- White Collar
- Witches of East End
- The financial terms of the deal have not been shared at this time.
- This deal comes as the latest in the trend of very lucrative streaming deals, including ones that have seen streaming rights to hit series like The Office and Friends sold to NBCUniversal’s Peacock and Warner’s HBO Max respectively for between $400 million and $500 million.