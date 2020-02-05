City Works Eatery & Pour House to Open at Disney Springs on February 6

This week, Disney Springs’s West Side will welcome a new restaurant and bar: City Works Eatery & Pour House. Officially opening on February 6, 2020, the new location features unique menu items, an incredible sports viewing venue, and dozens of beers on draft.

What’s happening:

Bottleneck Management City Works Eatery & Pour House

The restaurant is Disney Springs’ premier sports restaurant and bar and offers the ultimate sports viewing and dining experience.

Sports fans can follow all of the action on City Works’ high-definition TVs – including a video wall housing a 168-inch, high-definition video screen complemented by four 110-inch and 12 65-inch screens.

Guests will also enjoy a wide list of beverage options including, 90 local, regional and global craft beers on draft.

Located at Disney Springs West Side next to NBA Experience, City Works offers brilliant twists on American classics.

It’s in the details:

With 8,632-square-feet of restaurant space, City Works is the place in Central Florida to watch sports. Highlights of the new eatery include: Seating for 309 guests A 1,767-square-foot patio Three full-service bars, two of which provide covered, open-air dining along the patio 16 televisions and a 168-inch video wall A state-of-the-art sound system Unique menu items Promos supporting big games throughout the year such as the NCAA tournament and Major League Baseball Opening Day

Beverages and specials:

City Works will have 30-40% of its draft beer taps dedicated to local breweries and eight wines on draft.

It will also offer a seasonally changing cocktail menu and a fully stocked bar, plus a whiskey list.

Guests can enjoy Happy Hour deals Monday-Thursday 3-6 pm. Specials include: $2 off well drinks, local craft beers and glasses of wine $7 bar bites

Drink specials also are available 10 pm-midnight.

Servin’ up something good:

City Works’ menu has something for everyone and even features gluten free and vegetarian options. Guests can view the full menu here Firecracker Rolls – Marinated spicy Cajun chicken, vegetable medley, avocado cream Fried Pickles – Kosher dill, beer battered, ranch dressing Kung Pao Cauliflower – Roasted cauliflower, sweet peppers, green onions, garlic, ginger, arbol chiles, fried peanuts, chili oil, sweet and spicy tamari City Works Burger – Aged white cheddar, shredded iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, dill pickle, brioche bun Scorpion Burger – Habanero pepper jack, jalapeños, five pepper jam, arugula, vine-ripened tomato, scorpion pepper aioli Filet Mignon Sliders – Two grilled filet medallions, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, pretzel roll Short Rib – Braised boneless short rib, creamy grits, bacon tomato jam, crispy pickled fennel, au jus gravy Avocado Toast – Smashed avocado on toasted challah, roasted corn, pickled red onion, shaved radish, sliced hard boiled egg

Guests visiting on the weekend can swing by the restaurant for their Rock N Roll Brunch, offered Saturday and Sunday, from open until 3pm. Menu highlights include: Jon Bun Jovi – Warm jumbo cinnamon roll, vanilla icing Sweet Child O’ Mine – Brioche bread, Bailey’s cream cheese, vanilla bean ice cream battered, mixed berry compote, powdered sugar Johnny Hash – Braised short rib, red and green bell peppers, onions, potatoes, jalapeño salsa verde, sunny side up eggs Chak Shuka Khan – Shakshuka with spicy tomato sauce, sunny side up eggs, goat cheese, toasted garlic baguette



Operating Hours:

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner on: Monday through Thursday 11 am-midnight Friday 11 am-1 am Saturday 10:30 am-1 am Sunday 10:30 am-midnight



About Bottleneck Management LLC:

Bottleneck Management Inc.

Founded in 2001, its venues include: City Works Old Town Pour House South Branch Tavern & Grille Sweetwater Tavern & Grille

By pushing the envelope in cutting-edge design and product, Bottleneck Management is able to create unique experiences for guests and continues to be a leader in the vibrant dining and craft beer scene.