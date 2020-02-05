City Works Eatery & Pour House to Open at Disney Springs on February 6

This week, Disney Springs’s West Side will welcome a new restaurant and bar: City Works Eatery & Pour House. Officially opening on February 6, 2020, the new location features unique menu items, an incredible sports viewing venue, and dozens of beers on draft.
What’s happening:
- Bottleneck Management has announced the grand opening for City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs will be February 6, 2020.
- The restaurant is Disney Springs’ premier sports restaurant and bar and offers the ultimate sports viewing and dining experience.
- Sports fans can follow all of the action on City Works’ high-definition TVs – including a video wall housing a 168-inch, high-definition video screen complemented by four 110-inch and 12 65-inch screens.
- Guests will also enjoy a wide list of beverage options including, 90 local, regional and global craft beers on draft.
- Located at Disney Springs West Side next to NBA Experience, City Works offers brilliant twists on American classics.
It’s in the details:
- With 8,632-square-feet of restaurant space, City Works is the place in Central Florida to watch sports. Highlights of the new eatery include:
- Seating for 309 guests
- A 1,767-square-foot patio
- Three full-service bars, two of which provide covered, open-air dining along the patio
- 16 televisions and a 168-inch video wall
- A state-of-the-art sound system
- Unique menu items
- Promos supporting big games throughout the year such as the NCAA tournament and Major League Baseball Opening Day
Beverages and specials:
- City Works will have 30-40% of its draft beer taps dedicated to local breweries and eight wines on draft.
- It will also offer a seasonally changing cocktail menu and a fully stocked bar, plus a whiskey list.
- Guests can enjoy Happy Hour deals Monday-Thursday 3-6 pm. Specials include:
- $2 off well drinks, local craft beers and glasses of wine
- $7 bar bites
- Drink specials also are available 10 pm-midnight.
Servin’ up something good:
- City Works’ menu has something for everyone and even features gluten free and vegetarian options. Guests can view the full menu here.
- Firecracker Rolls – Marinated spicy Cajun chicken, vegetable medley, avocado cream
- Fried Pickles – Kosher dill, beer battered, ranch dressing
- Kung Pao Cauliflower – Roasted cauliflower, sweet peppers, green onions, garlic, ginger, arbol chiles, fried peanuts, chili oil, sweet and spicy tamari
- City Works Burger – Aged white cheddar, shredded iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, dill pickle, brioche bun
- Scorpion Burger – Habanero pepper jack, jalapeños, five pepper jam, arugula, vine-ripened tomato, scorpion pepper aioli
- Filet Mignon Sliders – Two grilled filet medallions, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, pretzel roll
- Short Rib – Braised boneless short rib, creamy grits, bacon tomato jam, crispy pickled fennel, au jus gravy
- Avocado Toast – Smashed avocado on toasted challah, roasted corn, pickled red onion, shaved radish, sliced hard boiled egg
- Guests visiting on the weekend can swing by the restaurant for their Rock N Roll Brunch, offered Saturday and Sunday, from open until 3pm. Menu highlights include:
- Jon Bun Jovi – Warm jumbo cinnamon roll, vanilla icing
- Sweet Child O’ Mine – Brioche bread, Bailey’s cream cheese, vanilla bean ice cream battered, mixed berry compote, powdered sugar
- Johnny Hash – Braised short rib, red and green bell peppers, onions, potatoes, jalapeño salsa verde, sunny side up eggs
- Chak Shuka Khan – Shakshuka with spicy tomato sauce, sunny side up eggs, goat cheese, toasted garlic baguette
Operating Hours:
- The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner on:
- Monday through Thursday 11 am-midnight
- Friday 11 am-1 am
- Saturday 10:30 am-1 am
- Sunday 10:30 am-midnight
About Bottleneck Management LLC:
- Bottleneck Management Inc. manages and operates premier restaurants and bars throughout the United States.
- Founded in 2001, its venues include:
- City Works
- Old Town Pour House
- South Branch Tavern & Grille
- Sweetwater Tavern & Grille
- By pushing the envelope in cutting-edge design and product, Bottleneck Management is able to create unique experiences for guests and continues to be a leader in the vibrant dining and craft beer scene.