City Works Eatery & Pour House to Open at Disney Springs on February 6

by | Feb 5, 2020 12:34 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

This week, Disney Springs’s West Side will welcome a new restaurant and bar: City Works Eatery & Pour House. Officially opening on February 6, 2020, the new location features unique menu items, an incredible sports viewing venue, and dozens of beers on draft.  

What’s happening:

  • Bottleneck Management has announced the grand opening for City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs will be February 6, 2020.
  • The restaurant is Disney Springs’ premier sports restaurant and bar and offers the ultimate sports viewing and dining experience.
  • Sports fans can follow all of the action on City Works’ high-definition TVs – including a video wall housing a 168-inch, high-definition video screen complemented by four 110-inch and 12 65-inch screens.
  • Guests will also enjoy a wide list of beverage options including, 90 local, regional and global craft beers on draft.

  • Located at Disney Springs West Side next to NBA Experience, City Works offers brilliant twists on American classics.

It’s in the details:

  • With 8,632-square-feet of restaurant space, City Works is the place in Central Florida to watch sports. Highlights of the new eatery include:
    • Seating for 309 guests
    • A 1,767-square-foot patio
    • Three full-service bars, two of which provide covered, open-air dining along the patio  
    • 16 televisions and a 168-inch video wall
    • A state-of-the-art sound system
    • Unique menu items
    • Promos supporting big games throughout the year such as the NCAA tournament and Major League Baseball Opening Day

Beverages and specials:

  • City Works will have 30-40% of its draft beer taps dedicated to local breweries and eight wines on draft.
  • It will also offer a seasonally changing cocktail menu and a fully stocked bar, plus a whiskey list.
  • Guests can enjoy Happy Hour deals Monday-Thursday 3-6 pm. Specials include:
    • $2 off well drinks, local craft beers and glasses of wine
    • $7 bar bites
  • Drink specials also are available 10 pm-midnight.

Servin’ up something good:

  • City Works’ menu has something for everyone and even features gluten free and vegetarian options. Guests can view the full menu here.
    • Firecracker Rolls – Marinated spicy Cajun chicken, vegetable medley, avocado cream
    • Fried Pickles – Kosher dill, beer battered, ranch dressing
    • Kung Pao Cauliflower – Roasted cauliflower, sweet peppers, green onions, garlic, ginger, arbol chiles, fried peanuts, chili oil, sweet and spicy tamari
    • City Works Burger – Aged white cheddar, shredded iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, dill pickle, brioche bun
    • Scorpion Burger – Habanero pepper jack, jalapeños, five pepper jam, arugula, vine-ripened tomato, scorpion pepper aioli
    • Filet Mignon Sliders – Two grilled filet medallions, caramelized onions, horseradish cream, pretzel roll
    • Short Rib – Braised boneless short rib, creamy grits, bacon tomato jam, crispy pickled fennel, au jus gravy
    • Avocado Toast – Smashed avocado on toasted challah, roasted corn, pickled red onion, shaved radish, sliced hard boiled egg
  • Guests visiting on the weekend can swing by the restaurant for their Rock N Roll Brunch, offered Saturday and Sunday, from open until 3pm. Menu highlights include:
    • Jon Bun Jovi – Warm jumbo cinnamon roll, vanilla icing
    • Sweet Child O’ Mine – Brioche bread, Bailey’s cream cheese, vanilla bean ice cream battered, mixed berry compote, powdered sugar
    • Johnny Hash – Braised short rib, red and green bell peppers, onions, potatoes, jalapeño salsa verde, sunny side up eggs
    • Chak Shuka Khan – Shakshuka with spicy tomato sauce, sunny side up eggs, goat cheese, toasted garlic baguette

Operating Hours:

  • The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner on:
    • Monday through Thursday 11 am-midnight
    • Friday 11 am-1 am
    • Saturday 10:30 am-1 am
    • Sunday 10:30 am-midnight

About Bottleneck Management LLC:

  • Bottleneck Management Inc. manages and operates premier restaurants and bars throughout the United States.
  • Founded in 2001, its venues include:
    • City Works
    • Old Town Pour House
    • South Branch Tavern & Grille
    • Sweetwater Tavern  & Grille
  • By pushing the envelope in cutting-edge design and product, Bottleneck Management is able to create unique experiences for guests and continues to be a leader in the vibrant dining and craft beer scene.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend