Disney+ Shares Trailer for Competition Series “Shop Class”

Disney+ continues to build its library of original content, and in just a few weeks their latest series Shop Class will premiere on the streaming platform. Today, Disney shared a trailer giving audiences a first look at what to expect from this fun and educational show.

What’s happening:

Disney+ has released a trailer for their upcoming series Shop Class

Each team consists of two young builders and an adult teacher and builder who will guide the teams through each build.

The competition series is hosted by actor Justin Long who also serves as an executive director.

Shop Class will premiere February 28 only on Disney+.

About Shop Class:

“A new competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing unique creations. In each episode, a panel of experts will evaluate and test their work based on design creativity, and build functionality. In the finale episode, one team will be named "Shop Class" Champs.”

Creative team:

Shop Class Hanger 56

Executive produced by: John Stevens Spike Feresten Richard Rawlings Ruth Amsel Justin Long Charles Steenveld

