Disney+ Shares Trailer for Competition Series “Shop Class”

Disney+ continues to build its library of original content, and in just a few weeks their latest series Shop Class will premiere on the streaming platform. Today, Disney shared a trailer giving audiences a first look at what to expect from this fun and educational show.
What’s happening:
- Disney+ has released a trailer for their upcoming series Shop Class which follows 18 teams of builders as they compete to become the “Shop Class” Champs.
- Each team consists of two young builders and an adult teacher and builder who will guide the teams through each build.
- The competition series is hosted by actor Justin Long who also serves as an executive director.
- Shop Class will premiere February 28 only on Disney+.
About Shop Class:
- “A new competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing unique creations. In each episode, a panel of experts will evaluate and test their work based on design creativity, and build functionality. In the finale episode, one team will be named "Shop Class" Champs.”
Creative team:
- Shop Class is produced by:
- Hanger 56
- Executive produced by:
- John Stevens
- Spike Feresten
- Richard Rawlings
- Ruth Amsel
- Justin Long
- Charles Steenveld