Disney Taps Bruno Mars to Produce and Star in a Music-Themed Film

Walt Disney Studios has reportedly reached an agreement with recording artist and pop icon Bruno Mars to star in and produce a music-driven film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- The deal reportedly has come after months of discussion between Mars and Disney.
- Disney will develop a music-themed theatrical narrative headlined by Mars, though no plot details have been shared at this time.
- The film will feature mostly original music created and performed by Mars.
- On the Disney side, the deal was brokered by Walt Disney Studios production president Sean Bailey and Mitchell Leib, who heads music for the studio.
- This deal comes on the heels of Disney’s acquisition of the worldwide distribution rights for the hit Broadway show Hamilton, another deal headed by Bailey.
- This will not be Mars’ first time on the big screen. The musician appeared in the 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas and was a featured voice in the animated film Rio 2.
- Of course, Mars is also very accomplished in the music world, having won 11 Grammy Awards with 27 nominations.
- He has also sold over 200 million singles worldwide, making him one of the bestselling artists of all time.
- At the 60th Grammy Awards, Mars won for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
- He has also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show twice and has had more number 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other male artist this decade.
- Disney’s next step will be to find and writer and director to turn this idea into a feature film.