Mulan Goes to Battle on the Cover of the New Issue of Disney Twenty-Three

Who is that girl I see? Staring straight back at me, from the cover of the newest Disney Twenty-Three? The exclusive magazine for Gold-level D23 Members will bring honor to us all with Mulan from the upcoming live-action film gracing the cover.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s incredible live-action adaptation of Mulan is the tale of the young woman who masqueraded as a man in the Imperial Army to fight Northern Invaders attacking China opens this March. In this issue, filmmakers and cast discuss making the epic film that honors both the beloved animated classic and the original story of the heroic warrior.
- In the new issue of Disney twenty-three, available exclusively to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, author Bruce Steele traveled to the set of the film to witness the elaborate battle sequences and the intimate, self-reflective moments that make this new movie so spectacular.
- Plus, star Chris Pratt and members of the creative team from Disney and Pixar’s Onward reveal how they made movie magic, while its two leading characters search for a little magic in their own realm. And Pratt talks about the bond he shared with costar (and fellow Avenger) Tom Holland: “Tom really is like a little brother to me, and you see that in this movie.”
- And speaking of Avengers, Scarlett Johansson is back as the eponymous star of Black Widow, and the actor and her co-star Florence Pugh discuss what it’s like to exchange barbs—and punches—in the new film.
- In honor of Earth Month, Disney twenty-three explores The Walt Disney Company’s extensive history of conservation, dating back to Walt himself. And to celebrate both the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and the 25th anniversary of the Disney Conservation Fund, the publication takes a look at the many ways Disney upholds Walt’s vision, from new Disneynature movies and specials coming to Disney+, to National Geographic’s enduring legacy of protecting nature, to an exclusive interview with world-renowned anthropologist Jane Goodall.
- Also included in the Spring issue of Disney twenty-three:
- An oral history of A Goofy Movie—in honor of its 25th anniversary—with the stars and director of the fan-favorite film
- Todrick Hall talks about crafting the music for the new Magic Happens parade at Disneyland
- A first look at the dazzling new show Drawn to Life, a breathtaking partnership between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Imagineering, and Walt Disney Animation Studios coming to Walt Disney World Resort this spring
- The voice cast of Star Wars: The Clone Wars prepares us for the stunning final season coming to Disney+
- Grace VanderWaal and the cast of Stargirl talk about adapting the YA favorite into a Disney+ original
- A sneak peek at Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic, an exhibition of more than 400 treasures opening this March at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, Calif.
- Regular features including From the Desk Of, By the Numbers, Character Analysis, D Society, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives
- Disney twenty-three, which is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps, is offered exclusively to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members as a benefit of their membership. The latest issue will begin arriving in mid-February.