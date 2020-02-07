D23 Hosting Member Mixer Event in Raleigh, NC on March 11th

Gold Members (and above) of D23, the Official Disney Fan Club, are invited to a Member Mixer event on Wednesday, March 11th in Raleigh, NC.

What’s Happening:

Join the D23 Team in beautiful Raleigh, for a complimentary member mixer that includes light refreshments and the chance to mingle with your fellow Disney fans! The mixer will take place after the Annual Meeting of Shareholders at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. This complimentary event is available to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, N.C. Check-in will begin at 1:30 p.m. and attendees are asked not to arrive before 1:30 p.m.

Some things to remember for the event: D23 Gold Members may reserve a space for themselves and one (1) guest for the D23 Member Mixer. D23 Gold Family Members may reserve a space for themselves and up to three (3) guests for the D23 Member Mixer. All guests under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend this D23 event. Children under 3 years of age do not need a ticket for admission D23 Members attending must bring their photo ID and event tickets or they will not be admitted to the event. Ticketed members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event. D23 Members must be present for their guests to gain entry to the event. All D23 Events are subject to change without notice. There are strictly no cancellations or refunds, and tickets are not transferable.



