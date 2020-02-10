Disneyana Fan Club to Host Collectible Show and Sale February 16

Disney fans and collectors are invited to join the Disneyana Fan Club for a special Collectible Show and Sale next Sunday in Anaheim, California. The event is open to the general public and will feature original pieces as well as memorabilia from across the Disney fandom.

What’s happening:

The Disneyana Fan Club is hosting a Collectible Show and Sale on Sunday February 16, 2020.

The event is open to Fan Club Members, Disney Cast Members, and the general public.

Tickets can be purchased at the door: Disneyana Fan Club members and Disney Cast Members: $5.00 General Admission: $8.00 (save $1 off admission General Admission with this printable coupon

Guests attending the Collectible Show and Sale will find the best mix of Disney collectibles and products for purchase, old and new, anywhere on the planet.

And guests can meet many of the authors, artists and historians whose items are available for purchase.

The show will also feature door prizes, raffles and special guests who are part of the Disney magic!

Date & Time:

Sunday, February 16, 2020

9:00 am to 5:00 pm for Special Event Attendees ( An Afternoon With A Pixie

9:30 am entry time for Disneyana Fan Club members

General admission entry time starts at 10:00 am

Can't wait until 10:00 am to enter our show? Become a member and enter the Show and Sale with other members at 9:30 am (and save with our discounted membership pricing, too)!

Location:

Delta Hotels By Marriott Anaheim Garden Grove 12021 Harbor Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92840

Parking is free

Silent Auction:

There will be a silent auction benefiting the Disneyana Fan Club.

Bidding starts at 1 pm and ends at 3:30 pm.

"Buy it Now" pricing will be available for each item starting at 1 pm for anyone who wishes to purchase and close bidding for that specific item. Must be present at end of auction.

All people purchasing a ticket to the show/sale will be eligible to bid on the silent auction items.

Auction items may be paid for by cash or credit cards only.

Items may be added/removed on day of auction.

Room Hopping

Please note, The Delta Hotel does not allow any Room Hopping. It is strictly prohibited. Please adhere to this hotel policy.

Vendors Information:

If you would like more information on how to sell at this or one of our future events, please contact [email protected]

Coming Soon:

More Disneyana Fan Club Events in 2020

Saturday, May 2, 2020 “Attractions, Parades and Fireworks” at the Delta Hotel in Anaheim,

Sunday, May 3, 2020 Disneyana Collectible Show and Sale at the Delta Hotel in Anaheim,

Saturday, October 3, 2020 Special Event celebrating the 65h anniversary of Disneyland and the upcoming 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Anaheim/Orange County.

October 3, 2020 Disneyana Collectible Show and Sale at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Anaheim/Orange County.



About the Disneyana Fan Club:

With a 35 years history, the DFC continues to be committed in preserving the legacy of Walt Disney through our events, activities and opportunities for our members to participate and enjoy the Disney Magic, both new and old.

We encourage you to join or renew today with a special $3.00 discount off the current 1-year family membership in the U.S. or Canada. You may renew online

In case you are wondering…