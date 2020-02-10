Universal Studios Hollywood to Host “Top Chef” Food & Wine Festival This March

Universal Studios Hollywood will host their first-ever Top Chef Food & Wine Festival this March. The two-day event will celebrate the iconic series’ 17th season, the amazing and creative chef contestants, as well as uniquely delicious food and drink.
What’s happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood announces the roster of Top Chef alumni participating in its first-ever Bravo’s Top Chef Food & Wine Festival March 19-20.
- “Top Chef” alum and fan favorite Chef Shirley Chung is at the helm collaborating with Universal Studios Hollywood’s Chefs on a specially-curated, eclectic menu inspired by the Bravo series.
- Cheftestants from the upcoming “Top Chef” Season 17 – All Stars LA participating in the festival include:
- Additional names will be announced at a later date.
- The two-day, separately-ticketed event takes place at Universal Studios Hollywood and offers general admission, day/night combo tickets and VIP ticket options, which is currently sold out due to popular demand.
- The event is open to guests ages 21 and over.
Tickets:
- General admission tickets provide access to:
- While the VIP ticket is currently sold out due to popular demand, this premium option invites guests to experience several first-class opportunities including:
- An exclusive culinary tasting and meet and greet hosted by a Top Chef Season 17 All Star
- A wine pairing
- An intimate sampling lounge hosted by a premium vintner
- Early access to the theme park
- Complimentary parking
Savor the Flavors:
- The all-inclusive event will feature a selection of fine wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails curated for the festival.
- A variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes will also be available.
- Sample menu items featuring cuisines from around the world and inspired by the series include:
- Roasted Red Snapper with Green Tomato Salsa Verde
- Lechon with Papaya Pico di Gallo
- Drunken Doughnuts with Champagne Raspberry Jam
- Yuzu Aguachile with Dragonfruit & Avocado
- Liquid Nitrogen Chocolate Mousse
Stay informed:
- More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.
- Like Universal Studios Hollywood on Facebook and follow @UniStudios on Instagram and Twitter.