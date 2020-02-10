Universal Studios Hollywood to Host “Top Chef” Food & Wine Festival This March

Universal Studios Hollywood will host their first-ever Top Chef Food & Wine Festival this March. The two-day event will celebrate the iconic series’ 17th season, the amazing and creative chef contestants, as well as uniquely delicious food and drink.

What’s happening:

Tickets:

General admission tickets provide access to:

tickets provide access to: While the VIP ticket is currently sold out due to popular demand, this premium option invites guests to experience several first-class opportunities including: An exclusive culinary tasting and meet and greet hosted by a Top Chef Season 17 All Star A wine pairing An intimate sampling lounge hosted by a premium vintner Early access to the theme park Complimentary parking

Savor the Flavors:

The all-inclusive event will feature a selection of fine wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails curated for the festival.

A variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes will also be available.

Sample menu items featuring cuisines from around the world and inspired by the series include: Roasted Red Snapper with Green Tomato Salsa Verde Lechon with Papaya Pico di Gallo Drunken Doughnuts with Champagne Raspberry Jam Yuzu Aguachile with Dragonfruit & Avocado Liquid Nitrogen Chocolate Mousse



