Dates Set for 11th Annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, Tickets On Sale Now

by | Feb 11, 2020 9:49 AM Pacific Time

Exciting news for foodies visiting Walt Disney World later this year. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returns in 2020 for its 11th year Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7.

  • The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic treats guests to a street party festival with unlimited tastings of culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, wine samplings from around the world and a selection of other beverages, all amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment.
  • The event features numerous themed areas including a beer garden and hands-on seminars with the hotel’s chefs and certified beverage experts.
  • With 18 restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program.
  • The hotel features more than 70 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.
  • Package options, which include a pair of tickets to enjoy unlimited tastings and a one- or two-night hotel stay, start at $548 for one night or $1,045 for two nights.
  • Advance-purchase, event-only tickets are $155 per person (inclusive of tax and service fees). Overnight packages can be booked by phone at 1-888-828-8850.
  • The educational seminar experiences may be added to packages for an additional fee.
  • Menus and more information about the 2020 event will be announced at a later date.
  • Here is a look at some of the food offerings from last year’s event:

Send this to a friend