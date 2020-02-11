Dates Set for 11th Annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, Tickets On Sale Now

Exciting news for foodies visiting Walt Disney World later this year. The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returns in 2020 for its 11th year Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7.
- The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic treats guests to a street party festival with unlimited tastings of culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, wine samplings from around the world and a selection of other beverages, all amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment.
- The event features numerous themed areas including a beer garden and hands-on seminars with the hotel’s chefs and certified beverage experts.
- With 18 restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program.
- The hotel features more than 70 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.
- Package options, which include a pair of tickets to enjoy unlimited tastings and a one- or two-night hotel stay, start at $548 for one night or $1,045 for two nights.
- Advance-purchase, event-only tickets are $155 per person (inclusive of tax and service fees). Overnight packages can be booked by phone at 1-888-828-8850.
- The educational seminar experiences may be added to packages for an additional fee.
- Menus and more information about the 2020 event will be announced at a later date.
- Here is a look at some of the food offerings from last year’s event:
- Overnight packages and tickets are now on sale at the event’s official website.
- Check out Mack’s review of last year’s event to see if the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is something you’d like to experience for yourself.
