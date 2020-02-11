Disney Releases Lineup of Merchandise for Disney-Pixar’s “Cars” in Celebration of “Cars Week”

Ka-Chow! Disney has released a lineup of products dedicated to the popular Disney-Pixar Cars franchise in celebration of “Cars Week.” “Cars Week” is going on now through February 16 and you can find some great new products across major retailers, including: Lightning McQueen Mini 10” Backpack Available now at Target Core Diecast Singles Get ready for Disney/Pixar Cars action! Each 1:55 scale die-cast is highly detailed with rolling wheels and personality accents. Fans will love the unique variety that features all-time favorites like Lightning McQueen, Mater, Rusty & Dusty, Luigi & Guido, plus new character vehicles like Jackson Storm!

Complete set available now at Target Disney Pixar Cars Launching Mack Transporter – Blue Take your Disney/Pixar's Cars Racers and their fans on the road to fun with this true-to-movie Mack Transporter. Measuring a whopping17" long, Mack flaunts his #95 champion red cab with golden bolt logo and a Dinoco #51 blue trailer! He's ready to haul up to 15 1:55 scale vehicles to the Piston Cup and beyond! Drive your favorite characters in and hit the road to adventure. When you arrive at your destination, simply tilt Mack's truck and the cars will roll down the ramp and out to victory. This exciting two-in-one Cars toy hauler lets fans recreate road trip adventures, store 15 of their best racers and keep the fun going from Radiator Springs to the world's biggest competition! Includes 2 die-cast vehicles, Fabulous Lightning McQueen and Cruz Ramirez with Rust-Eze #95 logo.

Available now across major retailers. XRS Rocket Racing Singles These Disney and Pixar’s Cars XRS Rocket Racers compete at hyper-speed! Lightning McQueen and other racers are 1:55 scale character cars with tricked out, custom bodies and spinning flames that shoot from their exhaust pipes! Each die-cast comes with a signature blast wall pit stop barrier accessory piece so you can recreate authentic track action.

Available now across major retailers. Rust-Eze Tune-Up Center With the Rust-eze Tune-Up Center, you can get all your 1:55 scale cars in race-ready condition in one convenient stop. Feed that hungry gas tank with premium octane at the pump, tune your engine to full roaring capacity on the platform and challenge your car’s aerodynamics in the wind tunnel. Then stop by the car wash to put on a sparkling shine for that winners’ circle photo on race day. Recreate scenes from the Cars movies and make up your own stories of race prep with this multi-function playset that includes 1:55 scale plastic Jackson Storm.

Available now at Target Rust-Eze Racing Tower The Rust-Eze Racing Tower features 2 ways to play! Connect to the Rust-Eze Tune Up Center and then ride the elevator to the top and train on state-of-the-art racing simulating technology. Once you're ready for a real race, load up another racer for head-to-head racing down the tower. Comes with plast 1:55 scale Lightning McQueen.

Available now on Amazon XRS Rocket Racing Super Loop Blast off with Lightning McQueen as he braves extreme competition stunts with the Disney and Pixar Cars XRS Rocket Racing Super Loop Challenge! It features a kickback launcher that propels cars down the ramp at record-breaking speed as rocket flames spin out of their exhausts. Shoot your vehicle through the loop and then check your velocity with the moving speedometer. Race straight or flip the diverter to take the ramp and jump over other cars in crazy stunt action! The signs collapse for a realistic effect and you can customize the course for more racing options. The Super Loop set includes a 1:55 scale plastic XRS Rocket Racer Lightning McQueen to start the play right away.

