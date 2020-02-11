Marvel’s Podcast “The Pull List” Unveils Exclusive Previews for Comics Coming in May

by | Feb 11, 2020 5:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Today, Marvel released its special edition of The Pull List, unveiling exclusive information for the hottest books coming to comic shops this May!

What’s Happening: 

  • In a heated interview, co-host Tucker Markus gave Ryan “Agent M” Penagos the latest news on Marvel’s 2020 saga, EMPYRE! In addition to the cover of EMPYRE #3, Tucker spilled details on exciting new tie-in books including the mysterious new Stormranger’s first solo quest in EMPYRE: Stormranger, the cataclysmic battle in EMPYRE: Invasion of Wakanda, and the unlikely team up in EMPYRE: Savage Avengers. And for one Avenger, the events of EMPYRE will herald a major change… Get your first look at Captain Marvel’s new role as the Supreme Accuser in Captain Marvel #18!

 

 

  • EMPYRE #3 (of 6)
    • Written by Al Ewing & Dan Slott, Art by Valerio Schiti, Cover by Jim Cheung
    • The tag-team action comes home! Wakanda is the battleground – as the Avengers and the FF unite to prevent a Vibranium-powered threat to all life as we know it! A long-lost Avenger returns to active duty – but will that be enough to turn the tide? And in space, interstellar intrigue threatens the fragile Kree/Skrull alliance…and the repercussions might just doom planet Earth!

 

  • EMPYRE: Stormranger #1 (OF 3)
    • Written by Saladin Ahmed, Art by Steven Cummings, Cover by Federico Vicentini
    • The Kree nanosuit known as Stormranger was once bonded to Ms. Marvel…but after deciding Kamala’s version of justice wasn’t deadly enough, Stormranger rebelled against her. Now Stormranger is charting her own course – just in time for the united Kree/Skrull Empire to engulf Earth in a centuries-old conflict. Whose side is this ruthless space vigilante on, and how much havoc will she wreak before we find out?

 

  • EMPYRE: The Invasion of Wakanda #1 (OF 3)
    • Written by Jim Zub, Art by Lan Medina, Cover by Dustin Weaver
    • The heart of Wakanda — its mighty store of Vibranium — comes under threat as the villains of EMPYRE launch their invasion of Earth! Black Panther’s Agents of Wakanda form the front line against the alien invasion, but the enemy’s powers are vast and unknown. With T’Challa off fighting alongside the Avengers, General Okoye is in charge — and even with the superhumans are her disposal, she may find herself outmatched.

 

  • Captain Marvel #18
    • Written by Kelly Thompson, Art by Cory Smith, Cover by Jorge Molina
    • CAPTAIN MARVEL IS THE SUPREME ACCUSER!
    • In the throes of war, Carol finds herself with a bold new role – and a brand-new weapon – the Universal Weapon, in fact. When a Kree soldier bombs a unified city of the Empire, Emperor Hulkling sends his new Accuser to bring down the swift and necessary hammer of justice. But what at first seems like a relatively simple directive will end up challenging Carol on a personal level she had never imagined.

 

  • EMPYRE: Savage Avengers #1
    • Written by Gerry Duggan, Art and Cover by Greg Smallwood
    • In South America, Conan finds himself enslaved – which is typically bad news for those attempting to do the enslaving! But these enslavers come from beyond the stars, and they’ve got a singular and grisly end in store for the Cimmerian – one that only Venom can help him avoid!
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend