Rick Moranis Reportedly Signed On for Disney’s “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” Sequel

Rick Moranis, star of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and various other films, is reportedly coming out of retirement to appear in Disney’s upcoming sequel of the classic film, simply titled Shrunk, according to Deadline.
- Moranis – who also starred in Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, Little Shop of Horrors and much more – has not had a film credit since he voiced a character in Disney’s Brother Bear 2 in 2006.
- Moranis played Wayne Szalinski in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, a scientist who, believe it or not, shrunk his kids.
- Talk of this sequel was originally reported back in May, with Josh Gad being the only one attached to the project at that time.
- Director Joe Johnston became involved in the project in December.
- Johnston made his directorial debut with the original 1989 film.
- Despite the original film having two sequels, this would mark Johnston’s first time being involved in the franchise since the original.
- The new movie will be set 30 years after the original 1989 film, with Gad playing a grown up version of Nick Szalinski, one of the kids who was shrunken down by an invention from his father, Wayne Szalinski.
- While it is being touted as a reboot, it will actually exist in the same world as the original film, making it more of a sequel.
- The film has been reported to be titled Shrunk and it will feature Nick Szalinski following in his father’s footsteps by shrinking his own kids.
- The film will reportedly not be slated as a Disney+ original, as you might have thought, but rather for a theatrical release.
- The new reboot will be produced by David Hoberman and written by Todd Rosenberg.
- Gad will continue his fruitful relationship with Disney. The actor has voiced Olaf in the Frozen films and played LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake. He will also portray Mulch Diggums in the upcoming Artemis Fowl.
- Some of Johnston’s past credits include Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
- No timeline has been set as of yet for Shrunk, but be sure to check back as we will share more information as it becomes available.