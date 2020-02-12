Rick Moranis Reportedly Signed On for Disney’s “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” Sequel

by | Feb 12, 2020 10:53 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Rick Moranis, star of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and various other films, is reportedly coming out of retirement to appear in Disney’s upcoming sequel of the classic film, simply titled Shrunk,  according to Deadline.

  • Moranis – who also starred in Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, Little Shop of Horrors and much more – has not had a film credit since he voiced a character in Disney’s Brother Bear 2 in 2006.
  • Moranis played Wayne Szalinski in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, a scientist who, believe it or not, shrunk his kids.
  • Talk of this sequel was originally reported back in May, with Josh Gad being the only one attached to the project at that time.
  • Director Joe Johnston became involved in the project in December.
  • Johnston made his directorial debut with the original 1989 film.
  • Despite the original film having two sequels, this would mark Johnston’s first time being involved in the franchise since the original.
  • The new movie will be set 30 years after the original 1989 film, with Gad playing a grown up version of Nick Szalinski, one of the kids who was shrunken down by an invention from his father, Wayne Szalinski.
  • While it is being touted as a reboot, it will actually exist in the same world as the original film, making it more of a sequel.
  • The film has been reported to be titled Shrunk and it will feature Nick Szalinski following in his father’s footsteps by shrinking his own kids.
  • The film will reportedly not be slated as a Disney+ original, as you might have thought, but rather for a theatrical release.
  • The new reboot will be produced by David Hoberman and written by Todd Rosenberg.
  • Gad will continue his fruitful relationship with Disney. The actor has voiced Olaf in the Frozen films and played LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake. He will also portray Mulch Diggums in the upcoming Artemis Fowl.
  • Some of Johnston’s past credits include Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
  • No timeline has been set as of yet for Shrunk, but be sure to check back as we will share more information as it becomes available.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend