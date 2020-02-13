The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Coming to Disney Emoji Blitz

This is the way. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from the Disney+ original Star Wars series The Mandalorian will soon be available in Jam City’s Disney Emoji Blitz, according to StarWars.com.

Players will be able to play the Star Wars Challenge from February 15-18 to collect the two popular characters, featuring power-ups that reflect the stories of the Disney+ series.

You can get your first look at the emojis based on the two characters below:

You can watch al off season one of The Mandalorian now on Disney+ and season two will be released in October 2020.

About Disney Emoji Blitz:

“Collect and play with hundreds of Disney, Pixar and Star Wars emojis like never before in an exciting matching game! Play fast paced rounds of match-3 to earn prizes, complete missions, and discover new emojis.”

