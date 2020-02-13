The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Coming to Disney Emoji Blitz

This is the way. The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from the Disney+ original Star Wars series The Mandalorian will soon be available in Jam City’s Disney Emoji Blitz, according to StarWars.com.
- Players will be able to play the Star Wars Challenge from February 15-18 to collect the two popular characters, featuring power-ups that reflect the stories of the Disney+ series.
- You can get your first look at the emojis based on the two characters below:
- You can watch al off season one of The Mandalorian now on Disney+ and season two will be released in October 2020.
About Disney Emoji Blitz:
- “Collect and play with hundreds of Disney, Pixar and Star Wars emojis like never before in an exciting matching game! Play fast paced rounds of match-3 to earn prizes, complete missions, and discover new emojis.”
