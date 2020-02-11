FastPass and MaxPass Coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland

Last month, we leared Fastpass+ will soon be coming to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that guests in Disneyland will also soon be able to use FastPass and MaxPass for the popular attraction.
- No specific date has been announced for the arrival of FastPass and MaxPass on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Disneyland, but we know it is “coming soon.”
- FastPass+ reservations are now available at Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for visits on or after February 19, 2020.
- FastPass at Disneyland also begins today for the Autopia and Monsters Inc. Mike and Sulley to the Rescue! Attractions at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure respectively.
- Once Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is added to the FastPass lineup, Disney FastPass will be available for more than 20 popular attractions, including:
- Space Mountain
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
- Toy Story Midway Mania
- Disney MaxPass is available for purchase as an add-on to your Disneyland ticket and allows you to make digital Disney FastPass selections for select attractions and entertainment right from your phone, as well as download unlimited Disney PhotoPass photos for the day.
