The Walking Dead Attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood Closes March 4th

by | Feb 18, 2020 4:12 PM Pacific Time

Much like the characters of the long running series the attraction is based on, The Walking Dead Attraction’s days are numbered at Universal Studios Hollywood with a closing date of March 4th of this year, according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

  • Theme park aficionados who also love the AMC series, The Walking Dead will want to get to Universal Studios Hollywood faster than a survivor traveling to Terminus as the park announced today that The Walking Dead Attraction in the studio’s Upper Lot will be closing on March 4th.
  • The Walking Dead Attraction opened at the park on July 4th, 2016 and was a walk-through experience taking guests through iconic settings and scenes from the hit television series similar to the seasonal offerings at the park’s Halloween Horror Nights event but in a more permanent installation with year-round performers staffed for the attraction.
  • The attraction is situated in an area of the park that is becoming “Pets Place” themed with cartoonish buildings and facades and is serving as the home of a new attraction opening this Spring, “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” Based on the films in the Illumination Entertainment franchise, The Secret Life of Pets and The Secret Life of Pets 2.
  • While no singular official reason was given for the closure, the new ride, re-theming of the immediate area, and the close proximity of the existing Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land make this corner of the park a kid-magnet, leaving The Walking Dead Attraction a not-so-family-friendly option in a handful of experiences that are very kid-friendly and possibly the main reason it had to be removed.
  • Notably, in the statement issued by Universal Studios Hollywood (seen below), Universal mentions that The Walking Dead will return in the fall to the hugely popular Halloween Horror Nights event. Whether that is this attraction just reopening its doors for the event, or a fresh, new maze specifically for the event in another location remains unclear at this time.
  • The Walking Dead Attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood closes on March 4th.

What They’re Saying:

  • Universal Studios Hollywood Spokesperson: “After many years of thrilling guests, The Walking Dead Attraction will close on March 4. The area, now referred to as Pets Place, has been reimagined to accommodate the arrival of the new ride, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! We look forward to the return of The Walking Dead as a focal point in our slate of Halloween Horror Nights mazes this fall.”
 
 
Send this to a friend