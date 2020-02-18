The Walking Dead Attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood Closes March 4th

Much like the characters of the long running series the attraction is based on, The Walking Dead Attraction’s days are numbered at Universal Studios Hollywood with a closing date of March 4th of this year, according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

Theme park aficionados who also love the AMC series, The Walking Dead will want to get to Universal Studios Hollywood

The Walking Dead Attraction opened at the park on July 4th, 2016 and was a walk-through experience taking guests through iconic settings and scenes from the hit television series similar to the seasonal offerings at the park's Halloween Horror Nights

The attraction is situated in an area of the park that is becoming "Pets Place" themed with cartoonish buildings and facades and is serving as the home of a new attraction opening this Spring, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!" based on The Secret Life of Pets and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

While no singular official reason was given for the closure, the new ride, re-theming of the immediate area, and the close proximity of the existing Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land make this corner of the park a kid-magnet, leaving The Walking Dead Attraction a not-so-family-friendly option in a handful of experiences that are very kid-friendly and possibly the main reason it had to be removed.

Notably, in the statement issued by Universal Studios Hollywood (seen below), Universal mentions that The Walking Dead will return in the fall to the hugely popular Halloween Horror Nights event. Whether that is this attraction just reopening its doors for the event, or a fresh, new maze specifically for the event in another location remains unclear at this time.

